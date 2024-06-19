Looking for something different to do this summer with the family? Here are 6 suggestions

COSHOCTON − It's officially summer, the children are out of school and mostly likely complaining that they are bored. While there plenty of attractions in Coshocton County to fill one's summer, there is plenty else to see and do in the region.

Here is one recreational opportunity to take advantage of in the six counties adjacent to Coshocton.

Guernsey County

The Wilds in Cumberland is a conservation park operated by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Spanning more than 10,000 acres, threatened and endangered species roam open pastures with endless vistas and provide an ideal setting to study ecological recovery and restoration. Visitors can discover The Wilds with a variety of tours, including open-air safaris, zipline tours, horseback tours and more. For more information, call 740-638-5030.

Holmes County

While Holmes County in and around Millersburg is well known, the Amish Country Theater in Berlin is a centerpiece of the region. It features a wide variety of comedy shows and concerts. Summer performances include "Rhinestone - A Glenn Campbell Tribute" June 26, the "Country Legends Tribute Tour" July 10, "An Evening with the Gambler - Kenny Rogers Tribute" July 17, "Jukebox Heroes Live" July 24, "E5C4P3 - A Journey Tribute" July 31, "John Denver Tribute" Aug. 7, "Lightning Express - The Everly Brothers Tribute" Aug. 14, "One Night in Memphis" Aug. 15, "Remembering Red - A Tribute to Red Skelton" Aug. 17 and "Lights Out - Frankie Valli Tribute" is Aug. 19 and 21.

Knox County

The Brown Family Environmental Center in Gambier is a 610-acre preserve in the Kokosing River Valley. The goal is to conserve natural diversity and engage people of all ages with nature. The environmental center also provides opportunities for education and research. It has more than 11 miles of trails. Activities include yoga, open air painting, guided hikes and more. For more information, call 740-427-5050.

The Newark Earthworks was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023.

Licking County

The Newark Earthworks in Newark and Heath is the largest set of geometric earthen enclosures in the world. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2023. The entire earthworks original covered four miles. It's believed to have been built between the start of the Common Era and 400 CE by ancestors of contemporary Native Americans identified as the Hopewell Culture of Hopewell Era. Built on an enormous scale and using a standard unit of measure, the earthworks form precise squares, circles and octagon and has a hilltop sculpted to enclose a vast plaza. The geometric forms are consistently deployed across great distances and encode alignments with the cycles of the sun and patterns of the moon.

The Lorena Sternwheeler is moored at Zane's Landing Park.

Muskingum County

The Lorena Sternwheeler is moored at Zane's Landing Park in Zanesville. The traditional paddlewheel boat can carry 45 passengers and is 104 feet long by 17 feet wide. It's available for public rides, private charters, parties and twilight cruises. The 59-ton boat travels the Historic Muskingum River Water Trail traveling past scenic woodlands and other sites. For more information, call 740-455-8282, ext. 108.

Tuscarawas County

Trumpet in the Land is an outdoor drama in a natural amphitheater in New Philadelphia. It's Ohio's official state play and longest running outdoor theater production. It brings to life the tragic, but inspiring story of David Zeisberger and his Christian Deleware followers as they struggled to preserve their peaceful settlement despite the growing violence of the Revolutionary War. The performance features live horses, fire dances, authentic costumes and battle scenes with pyrotechnics. Other shows at the venue later this year includes "Footloose," "The Enchanted Bookshop," "Assassins" and "Dracula." For more information call 330-339-1132.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Six things to do this summer that are close to home