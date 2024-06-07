Looking for something to do? Check out these five fun summer attractions

COSHOCTON − School is is out for summer and kids will be home until classes return in late August.

Parents usually think it's good to get children outside and not simply sitting indoors staring at their phones or playing video games. While there are plenty of special festivals and events in Coshocton County this summer, there are also many permanent attractions that make for a nice visit. Many of those are free or relatively inexpensive. Here are just five you can check out this summer:

Lake Park Aquatic Center

With the closure of the River View pool this season, the Lake Park Aquatic Center is the only public pool in the county. Daily admission is $9 for adults, $7 for ages 3 to 17 and free for those younger than age 3. All ages are only $5 after 5 p.m. daily and a senior swim is free from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group rates are available and punch cards for multiple visits. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 740-623-4932.

Marion Troyer throws a disc at a basket at the new Eagle Ridge Disc Golf Course, near Lake Park. The free park was created via volunteer efforts and will be open most days from 9 a.m. to dark.

Lake Park

There are a lot of amenities around the aquatic center including walking trails, campgrounds, pavilion, lake, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, picnic shelters and the Monticello III canal boat offering horse pulled rides up the river and back. Eagle Ridge Disc Golf is also located at the former Hilltop Golf Course with 18 holes and tees for experienced players and beginners. More information on all activities and pricing can be found on the website or by calling the park office at 740-622-7528.

Adam McGuire of Midwest Falconry from outside Cincinnati with one of the birds of prey brought for a presentation recently at Clary Gardens. They had falcons, owls and hawks.

Clary Gardens

Clary Gardens offers free use of the grounds for those who wish to walk the trails or take in the beauty of the natural amphitheater, rose garden and more. In its 23rd year, the 20 acres has a children's garden and many youth activities with special events this summer including visits from Midwest Falconry and the Bugman.

The Lighthouse at Gospel Hill Ministry

Gospel Hill Ministry is more than 50-years-old and the lighthouse on the grounds is more than 20-years-old. More than an estimated 10,000 people have visited the lighthouse from 45 states and 23 countries. Pastor Ron Davis said the idea was to draw people to Gospel Hill with a tower of prayer that served as a symbol of Jesus Christ as the lighthouse of the world. The working lighthouse 74 feet high has 76 steps from the ground floor to the viewing level. People can walk out onto a deck to view the county for miles around. Guided tours are offered. The lighthouse is open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, call 740-824-330 or email info@gospelhillministry.org or go to gospelhill.org.

The Woodbury Wildlife Area is overseen by the Ohio Division of Wildlife part of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Woodbury Wildlife Area

The Woodbury Wildlife Area maintained by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is nearly 20,000 acres, just four miles west of Coshocton. There is camping, a shooting range, hunting, hiking, fishing and bird watching. A wide variety of terrain is offered form woodlands to wetlands to grasslands with various ponds. For more information, call 740-824-3211.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Five things to do in Coshocton County this summer