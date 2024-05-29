Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Weekly on Saturday

Farmer's Market 8 to 11:30 a.m. through Oct. 12 at Frank Phillips Park on the corner of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Keeler Ave. (Just South of the train depot). The Market is a great place to obtain fresh, locally produced fruits, vegetables and meats, homemade baked goods and crafts. Every purchase helps to support and strengthen local people and businesses in and around our communities and helps boost the local economy. After you are done shopping each week, relax while listening to free live music, play a game of Bingo (and win free prizes), and connect with friends, old and new alike!

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel and experience some of the hotel’s unique histories while taking a lantern-guided group tour into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see. Tickets are $4 to $5. For more information or tickets, call 918-534-0215.

Through September 4

Woolaroc Animal Barn and Mountain Man Camp at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. One of the most popular spots for children at Woolaroc is the Animal Barn which houses some of our favorite furry friends, including rabbits, chickens, goats and donkeys. Do you want to learn how to throw a tomahawk or shoot a black powder long gun? Get transported to an 1840s fur traders’ camp where you will experience hands-on engagement with our mountain men who educate and entertain. For more information, go to woolaroc.org or call 918-336-0307.

Through September 28

Kiddie Park is open for the season 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 205 N Cherokee. See the new rides as well as the refurbished favorites. Bring the kids, grand-kids, or come by and have some popcorn and cotton candy. Tickets are $0.75. Form ore information, go to kiddiepark.net.

Thursday, May 30

Seniors Connect Dinner With Friends, “Two Guys with Guitars” 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Award-winning Americana recording singer-songwriter Tom Davis performs original songs from his four albums. Kevin Knowles is a talented Smooth Jazz musician, composer, and producer. Tickets are $13.50 per person. Must RSVP by May 23 at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/May-Dinner or call 918-336-8500.

Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1

Youth Competition Camp 9 a.m. to noon at the Mueller Sports Center, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road. Get ready to put your skills to the test in a competitive setting. For ages elementary and middle school. Cost is $90. To register, go to https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=272659. For more information, contact Tom Carr, head wrestling coach at wrestling@okwu.edu or call 918-335-6221.

Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2

Sunfest, 3 to 10 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sooner Park, 410 S. Madison. This years Sunfest will have even more vendors at the market place, and the music, food and youth areas you have come to enjoy in past years. Come out and join us for Oklahoma's largest backyard picnic. Admission is free. For more information, email sunfestbnille@gmail.com or go to bartlesvillesunfest.org.

Saturday, June 1

Nowata Pioneer Day and City-Wide Garage Sale 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Nowata. Pioneer Day will start at 11:00 with a bike/ kiddie car parade down Oak Street across from the train Depot. There will also be yard games, a petting zoo, face painting, skillet toss, lawn games, corn hole competition, turtle race, DJ, and a doughy eating contest. To end all the fun will be a foam party. The foam party will start at 4-6 p.m.

33rd Annual Dewey Antique Show and Sell 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N Delaware St. Dewey. Over 100 booths with dealers from 6 states. For more information, call Leah at 918-440-3375 or Gail at 918-440-5200.

Project Tribute Foundation Poker Run 9 a.m. Project Tribute office, 4200 SE Adams Road, Suite B. When you check-in you will receive the day's journey destinations. We have meticulously selected several destinations for you to travel to, each offering a uniquely enjoyable drive. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yeyr56e5. For more information, call 405-743-9349.

Monday, June 3

Bartlesville Astronomy Club 7 p.m. Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. This month’s topic is “Type Ia Supernovae: Standard Candles for Cosmic Expansion”. Visitors welcome. Any last-minute changes will be posted to Club website, https://sites.google.com/site/bartlesvilleastronomyclub/.

Monday, June 3, July 1, and August 5

Open House 10 to 11 a.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Elder Care will host three behind the scenes tours. The community is invited to join one of these special summer tours to learn more about programs and services: Physical Therapy, DayBreak Adult Day Health & Activity Center, In-Home Light Housekeeping and Errand Service; Case Management; and the CHC-OK Health Clinic. RSVP helpful for planning. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Tuesday, June 4

Foam Party- All Ages 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300SE Adams. Celebrate the kickoff of Bartlesville Public Library's Summer Reading Program with a fun, fabulous Foam Party. You're welcome to bring your own snacks, towels, goggles, or toys. Form more information, call 918-338-4161.

Caregiver Support Group 10 a.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Caregiving can be a joyful but daunting experience. Elder Care’s monthly support group for caregivers meets the first Tuesday of each month. Led by Christina Bishop, Executive Director at Elder Care. Open to all interested in the topic. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Wednesday, June 5

Community Connect: Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science can provide insights into how lifestyle choices may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Thursday, June 6

Nonprofit Coffee Club 9 to 10 a.m. at McGraw Realtors, 124 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. Join fellow nonprofit leaders for coffee and conversation. The club meets for one hour of networking each quarter. We socialize, share the latest news from our organizations, exchange ideas, and announce our upcoming events. It's an excellent opportunity to network with your peers. Must RSVP to Nancy Warring at nancy@bartlesvillecf.org

Friday, June 7

OKM Festival Concert at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. The OK Mozart Music Festival offers a great concert under the stars at Woolaroc. For more information, go to https://okmmusic.org/about/the-history-of-ok-mozart/.

Friday, June 14

Hot Street Party, hosted by Young Professionals of Bartlesville 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams. Join the Young Professionals of Bartlesville group as they raise funds for a charitable organization with live music, a kid's space, games, food, drinks, and activities.

Teen Self Defense Class 10a.m. to noon at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. Bartlesville Police Officers will present a workshop for teens, addressing bully response, dating safety, phone safety and more. Participants will learn and practice basic self-defense moves. Space is limited so sign up is required. Space is limited. The signup link will be posted June 3 on the library website at https://bartlesvillelibrary.com/. A parent/legal guardian must come into the building and sign a waiver when dropping off their teen participant.

Friday, June 21

Health Fair hosted by the Bartlesville Assisted Living & Memory Care 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4605 SE Price Road. Bingo, Live music, giveaways, vendors from various health facilities. For more information contact us at Bartlesville Assisted Living, ask for Heather or Lisa at 918-876-3700.

Annual BINGO fundraiser and Silent Auction to support Children's Musical Theatre 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Washington County Fair Grounds, 1109 N Delaware St. Dewey. Concessions open at 5:30, Mini Games at 6:00 followed by the Main Event at 6:30. Advance tickets $15, At the door $20, or reserve a table for 8 people for $35. To purchase tickets, go to https://cmtonstage.com/.

Saturday, June 22

Sizzlin Summer Concert Series, "Summer Soiree" 8 to 10 p.m. at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams. Experience an outdoor candlelight concert infused with recognizable classical music performed by Bartlesville’s very own musicians. Pop-up shops will include a toy vendor and a flower vendor. Attendees can purchase light-up toys or create a flower crown to enhance their concert experience.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Woolaroc Kidfest at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. This traditional event features arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables, and so much more! There is no extra charge for Kidsfest, it is covered under the price of regular admission. Craft and food vendors are an additional cost. Regular Admission: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, kids 12 and under are free.

Wednesday, July 10

Community Connect: Understanding the Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s & Dementia 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s causes changes in memory, thinking and behavior that are not normal aging. Join us to learn about the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s; Common warning signs; The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis; Next steps and expectations for the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Wednesday, July 17

Seniors Connect: Avoid Fraud 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Stay alert and Avoid Fraud! Trisha Richards, VP, with ARVEST Bank will present the signs of identity theft and fraud and how to protect yourself. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Wednesday, July 31

Seniors Connect: Tech Talk with Amanda 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Do you find it difficult to use all the features on your cell phone? Are you confused about the differences between navigating the web on your cell phone and your laptop or desktop computers? Bring questions for Amanda French to answer. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

