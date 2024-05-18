Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

April 1 to May 22

Gentle Yoga with Lesta at Elder Care are Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from April 1 - May 22. Cost is $5 per class or $80 for all classes. This 8-week session includes gentle stretching, core strengthening, and breathing techniques. Lesta will guide you through each movement, emphasizing endurance, postural correction, and coordinated balance. Suitable for all levels. The cost is $5 per class, or $80 for the 8 weeks. Five participants are needed to make the class. Sign up by March 27 at Elder Care (918) 336-8500.

Weekly on Saturday

Farmer's Market 8 to 11:30 a.m. through Oct. 12 at Frank Phillips Park on the corner of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Keeler Ave. (Just South of the train depot). The Market is a great place to obtain fresh, locally produced fruits, vegetables and meats, homemade baked goods and crafts. Every purchase helps to support and strengthen local people and businesses in and around our communities and helps boost the local economy. After you are done shopping each week, relax while listening to free live music, play a game of Bingo (and win free prizes), and connect with friends, old and new alike!

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel and experience some of the hotel’s unique histories while taking a lantern-guided group tour into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see. Tickets are $4 to $5. For more information or tickets, call 918-534-0215.

Through September 4

Woolaroc Animal Barn and Mountain Man Camp at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. One of the most popular spots for children at Woolaroc is the Animal Barn which houses some of our favorite furry friends, including rabbits, chickens, goats and donkeys. Do you want to learn how to throw a tomahawk or shoot a black powder long gun? Get transported to an 1840s fur traders’ camp where you will experience hands-on engagement with our mountain men who educate and entertain. For more information, go to woolaroc.org or call 918-336-0307.

Saturday, May 18

Woolaroc Spring Train Ride 9:30 a.m. at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve,1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road. The trail ride covers approximately 15 miles of scenic terrain. Riders frequently report catching sight of some of the wildlife that call Woolaroc home during the ride, including species such as as bison, elk, and deer, as well as the preserve's free-ranging herd of longhorn cattle. The $50 fee per rider includes overnight primitive camping on Friday prior to the ride, the ride itself which lasts throughout Saturday morning and afternoon, admission to Woolaroc, and lunch and dinner on Saturday. For more information on requirements or to purchase tickets, call 918-336-0307.

Model Train Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Fair grounds, 1109 N. Delaware St, Dewey. Come see all operating train layouts of all scales, kids zone, and buy, sell & trade vendors. For More information, contact Vernon Guess at 918-361-6084 or www.ReindeerPass.com

Monday, May 20

Kiddie Park 2024 Diverse Needs and Abilities Night 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bartlesville Playground. Kiddie Park, 205 N Cherokee Ave. Jane Phillips Society will be sponsoring this FREE night for children, youth and adults with differing needs and abilities. The park will be closed to the general public, but families and siblings are welcome to come enjoy the fun with your loved ones. Rides available for all ages. For m ore information, email Kiddieparkbartlesville@gmail.com.

Wednesday, May 22

Community Connect Seminar – “What are YOU Missing?” 3 to 4 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Features Andrea Wagner, Au.D., CCC-A. Topics covered include How normal hearing works, Different types of hearing loss, Explanation of Over-the-Counter hearing aids vs prescription hearing aids, and When to consider amplification/hearing aids/cognitive implications. There is no cost to attend. Open to all adults. http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Hearing. For more information, call 918-336-8500.

Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, May 25

Romeo and Juliet, Presented by Alan Gentges and Theater Bartlesville 7:30 to 9 p.m. in front of the Theater Bartlesville, 312 S Dewey Ave. Seating is provided, but feel free to bring your own outdoor folding chairs. Accepting suggested donations of $20 online at TheaterBartlesville.com, by calling (918) 335-1900, or at the ticket office before each performance. For more information, call 918-440-2044.

Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26

59th Annual Delaware Pow Wow 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, and 10a.m. Sunday at the Fred Fall-Leaf Memorial Campgrounds, Road 600, 3 miles East of Highway 75 on Road 600, near Copan. Each day there will be a full schedule of events with vendors and a concession stand. Free admission and free parking. For more information and a schedule of events, go to https://tinyurl.com/42hy6nax.

Thursday, May 30

Seniors Connect Dinner With Friends, “Two Guys with Guitars” 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Award-winning Americana recording singer-songwriter Tom Davis performs original songs from his four albums. Kevin Knowles is a talented Smooth Jazz musician, composer, and producer. Tickets are $13.50 per person. Must RSVP by May 23 at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/May-Dinner or call 918-336-8500.

Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2

Sunfest, 3 to 10 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sooner Park, 410 S. Madison. This years Sunfest will have even more vendors at the market place, and the music, food and youth areas you have come to enjoy in past years. Come out and join us for Oklahoma's largest backyard picnic. Admission is free. For more information, email sunfestbnille@gmail.com or go to bartlesvillesunfest.org.

Saturday, June 1

Nowata Pioneer Day and City-Wide Garage Sale 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Nowata. Pioneer Day will start at 11:00 with a bike/ kiddie car parade down Oak Street across from the train Depot. There will also be yard games, a petting zoo, face painting, skillet toss, lawn games, corn hole competition, turtle race, DJ, and a doughy eating contest. To end all the fun will be a foam party. The foam party will start at 4-6 p.m.

Friday, June 7

OKM Festival Concert at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. The OK Mozart Music Festival offers a great concert under the stars at Woolaroc.For more information, go to https://okmmusic.org/about/the-history-of-ok-mozart/.

Friday, June 14

Hot Street Party, Hosted by Young Professionals of Bartlesville 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams. Join the Young Professionals of Bartlesville group as they raise funds for a charitable organization with live music, a kid's space, games, food, drinks, and activities.

Saturday, June 22

Sizzlin Summer Concert Series, "Summer Soiree" 8 to 10 p.m. at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams. Experience an outdoor candlelight concert infused with recognizable classical music performed by Bartlesville’s very own musicians. Pop-up shops will include a toy vendor and a flower vendor. Attendees can purchase light-up toys or create a flower crown to enhance their concert experience.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Woolaroc Kidfest at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. This traditional event features arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables, and so much more! There is no extra charge for Kidsfest, it is covered under the price of regular admission. Craft and food vendors are an additional cost. Regular Admission: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, kids 12 and under are free.

