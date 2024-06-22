Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Weekly on Saturday

Farmer's Market 8 to 11:30 a.m. through Oct. 12 at Frank Phillips Park on the corner of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Keeler Ave. (Just South of the train depot). The Market is a great place to obtain fresh, locally produced fruits, vegetables and meats, homemade baked goods and crafts. Every purchase helps to support and strengthen local people and businesses in and around our communities and helps boost the local economy. After you are done shopping each week, relax while listening to free live music, play a game of Bingo (and win free prizes), and connect with friends, old and new alike!

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel and experience some of the hotel’s unique histories while taking a lantern-guided group tour into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see. Tickets are $4 to $5. For more information or tickets, call 918-534-0215.

Through July 15

Pack the Backpacks Applications being accepted for the 2024-2025 school season. Pack the Backpacks applications are available online at packthebackpacks.org. Please coordinate applications between parents/guardians so there is only one application per student. In person applications will be taken on certain dates at Agape and Mary Martha Outreach, 1845 W 4th St. Check website for dates and times. See "Pack the Backpack" fundraiser event on June 22 below.

Through August 31

Submit Your Recipe to the Bartlesville Area History Museum (BAHM). As a part an early traditions and social life exhibit, BAMH would like to ask the Washington County community to submit their favorite family recipes for the museum to use in creating a community cookbook. At the end of the exhibit, in December 2024, the cookbook will be revealed and sold in BAHM's gift shop. BAHM is looking to add recipes in the following categories: appetizers, beverages, breakfast, breads, side dishes, soups, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts. Submissions may be sent to the museum email at history@cityofbartlesville.org or may be dropped off in person. Provide the recipe, your name, contact information, a picture of the dish if possible and a brief description of how the recipe became a part of your family’s history. Spots are limited.

Through September 4

Woolaroc Animal Barn and Mountain Man Camp at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. One of the most popular spots for children at Woolaroc is the Animal Barn which houses some of our favorite furry friends, including rabbits, chickens, goats and donkeys. Do you want to learn how to throw a tomahawk or shoot a black powder long gun? Get transported to an 1840s fur traders’ camp where you will experience hands-on engagement with our mountain men who educate and entertain. For more information, go to woolaroc.org or call 918-336-0307.

Through September 28

Kiddie Park is open for the season 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 205 N Cherokee. See the new rides as well as the refurbished favorites. Bring the kids, grand-kids, or come by and have some popcorn and cotton candy. Tickets are $0.75. Form ore information, go to kiddiepark.net.

Through September 14

Spring-Summer After-Market Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Bartlesville, 311 S Dewey. The After-Market Market will continue every Second Saturday following the Bartlesville Farmers Market throughout the spring and summer. Come support the local vendors showcasing their unique creations, delicious food specials, kids can enjoy the fantastic bounce house, and activities for the whole family.

Saturday, June 22

"Pack the Backpack" Hot Dog Day Fundraiser 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atwood's, 3101 SE Washington Blvd. Washington County School Supply Drive will have Hot Dog Day. Enjoy two hotdogs and soda for just $1. Chips and baked goods will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will be used to support “Pack the Backpacks.” If you would like to donate, visit www.packthebackpacks.org.

Sizzlin Summer Concert Series, "Summer Soiree" 8 to 10 p.m. at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams. Experience an outdoor candlelight concert infused with recognizable classical music performed by Bartlesville’s very own musicians. Pop-up shops will include a toy vendor and a flower vendor. Attendees can purchase light-up toys or create a flower crown to enhance their concert experience.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Woolaroc Kidfest at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. This traditional event features arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables, and so much more! There is no extra charge for Kidsfest, it is covered under the price of regular admission. Craft and food vendors are an additional cost. Regular Admission: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, kids 12 and under are free.

Monday, July 1, and August 5

Open House 10 to 11 a.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Elder Care will host three behind the scenes tours. The community is invited to join one of these special summer tours to learn more about programs and services: Physical Therapy, DayBreak Adult Day Health & Activity Center, In-Home Light Housekeeping and Errand Service; Case Management; and the CHC-OK Health Clinic. RSVP helpful for planning. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Thursday, July 4

Freedom Fest hosted by Bartlesville Kiwanis 6 to 10:15 p.m. at Sooner Park at Tuxedo and Madison. Bring your family to enjoy the annual fireworks, inflatables, kids patriotic costume contest and parade, live band, food trucks, music and more.

Dewey Fireworks and Duck Derby 6 to 10:15 p.m. at Don Tyler Park, Highway 75 and Durham, Dewey. Celebrate our nation's Independence Day this July 4 at Don Tyler Park. There will be live music, free watermelon, food buy a local vendor, popcorn, The Dewey Duck Derby, and fireworks. Bring your lawn chairs and plan to spend the evening enjoying the music, food and fun. A rubber duck race down the "Delaware River" that runs through Don Tyler Park. Duck numbers are sold at City Hall and The Vintage Loft Junk Boutique. All money raised goes back into the fund for the next year's 4th of July celebration.

Wednesday, July 10

Community Connect: Understanding the Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s & Dementia 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s causes changes in memory, thinking and behavior that are not normal aging. Join us to learn about the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s; Common warning signs; The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis; Next steps and expectations for the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Wednesday, July 17

Seniors Connect: Avoid Fraud 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Stay alert and Avoid Fraud! Trisha Richards, VP, with ARVEST Bank will present the signs of identity theft and fraud and how to protect yourself. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Friday, July 19

Sizzlin Summer Outdoor Movie Night 9 to 11 p.m. at Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Blvd. The film, presented through Criterion Pictures, "The Princess Bride" will be screened on a jumbo outdoor screen.

Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 1

Youth Competition Camp 9 a.m. to noon at the Mueller Sports Center, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road. Get ready to put your skills to the test in a competitive setting. For ages elementary and middle school. Cost is $90. To register, go to https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=276089. For more information, contact Tom Carr, head wrestling coach at wrestling@okwu.edu or call 918-335-6221.

Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28

Parent / Wrestler Evening Camp 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mueller Sports Center, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road. A perfect opportunity for new wrestling parents to learn about the sport with their children, update your skill. For ages elementary and middle school. Cost is $45. To register, go to https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?ID=276093. For more information, contact Tom Carr, head wrestling coach at wrestling@okwu.edu or call 918-335-6221.

Wednesday, July 31

Seniors Connect: Tech Talk with Amanda 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Do you find it difficult to use all the features on your cell phone? Are you confused about the differences between navigating the web on your cell phone and your laptop or desktop computers? Bring questions for Amanda French to answer. Free limited seating. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise calendar runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays. To get your event listed, send notices to Darla Rivera at dlindauer@oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bartlesville calendar for June 22