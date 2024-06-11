Looking for a pool to rent in Louisiana? You can look or list on Swimply.com

Your child has a birthday coming up and they want a pool party. But you don’t have a pool and no access to one. You want to swim laps in private without having to share a lane with a stranger at the gym. Or, you already have a pool, and you’re looking for a summer side hustle to make some extra cash.

What can you do? Just log onto Swimply.com and browse for pools listed by pool owners in your area. Or if you are a pool owner, list one for rent. According to a press release, swimply.com connects pool owners with people who are looking for one. Those looking for a pool can simply log onto the website or use the app and browse pools available in their area or city of choice.

Swimply.com has pools listed in Shreveport, Monroe, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The release goes on to say that “most of Swimply pools are available for ‘instant book,’ allowing guests to instantly pay and confirm their booking.”

The other pools can be booked using a two-step process where guests can request a pool they want, and it is later confirmed and approved by the host. Once booked, guests will get an email with the address and any other information needed.

Now, you may be wondering about liability. According to the release, Swimply has a customized protection play, a $2 million Swimply Guarantee for the hosts. For example, if there is property damage during the reservation time and the guests are unwilling or unable to pay, hosts can be eligible for up to $10,000. Learn more by reading Swimply Protection Gurantee.

Pool owners can set their own prices. The release says pool rentals can range anywhere from $15 an hour to a couple of hundred depending on where the pool is located, and amenities provide such as restrooms, WiFi, or anything else. Guests can ask hosts about these before booking.

As to whether the pool owner will be around during the rental is completely up to the owner and they are not forced to leave their house if they don’t want to, states the website.

Swimply.com was co-founded by Bunim Laskin and Asher Weinberger. As a 20-year-old living with his parents in New Jersey, Laskin noticed that his neighbor’s pool was hardly used so he asked them if he could rent it for his family for a few hours. Other neighbors starts doing the same thing and soon pool-owners were making enough to cover pool maintenance expenses.

As a pool owner, Weinberger was always asked by family and friends if they could use his pool so he begin to think about how he could make money from it.

Once Laskin and Weinberger met, they found swimply.com and began searching for pool owners willing to rent out their pools.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Louisiana pool owners list pools for rent on Swimply.com