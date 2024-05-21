Looking for Memorial Day weekend fun? 3 NJ spots voted top family destinations

Ilana Keller, Asbury Park Press
While New Jersey often is the butt of jokes to outsiders, it turns out its hidden gems are well-appreciated.

Three of the top 10 best places to celebrate Memorial Day for families are right here in the Garden State, according to a new survey by MaxTour, a Las Vegas-based tour company that specializes in small group excursions.

"Memorial Day is a special time for families to come together and honor the brave men and women who have served our country," said Matthew Meier of MaxTour in a news release. "Our survey highlights some of the most cherished destinations where families can create lasting memories while paying tribute to our heroes. Whether it's enjoying a scenic hike, a day at the beach, or participating in a solemn ceremony, these locations offer something meaningful for everyone."

The company asked 3,000 families where they would most like to spend Memorial Day with loved ones, if distance was not a factor. It compiled a list of the top 125 destinations.

Topping the list was First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"This park offers 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of sandy Chesapeake Bay beachfront, perfect for hiking, picnicking, and beach enjoyment in a scenic setting," according to MaxTour.

Best New Jersey Memorial Day destinations

Coming in at No. 6 on the list is Island Beach State Park. Located just south of Seaside Park, MaxTour touts the "less-developed" nature of the beach, as well as "over 10 miles of sandy beaches with natural settings of dunes and maritime forests."

Ranking eighth is the Ocean City Boardwalk in Ocean City. "This boardwalk is perfect for strolls, dining and entertainment by the beach, featuring attractions like arcades and a small amusement park," wrote Max Tour.

Wrapping up the top 10 places is Liberty State Park in Jersey City. MaxTour says "this park offers stunning views of iconic landmarks and features extensive amenities for picnicking, playing or just enjoying a leisurely walk along the waterfront."

Top Memorial Day destinations

The other sites named in the top 10 were: Cape Cod National Seashore, Cape Cod, Massachusetts; St. Simons Island Beaches, St. Simons Island, Georgia; Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia; Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida; San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas; and Outer Banks Beaches, North Carolina.

Below are the rest of the top 125.

Ranking

Location

City

State

11

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City

Maryland

12

Acadia National Park

Bar Harbor

Maine

13

Siesta Key Beach

Sarasota

Florida

14

Kailua Beach Park

Kailua

Hawaii

15

Falls Park on the Reedy

Greenville

South Carolina

16

International Rose Test Garden

Portland

Oregon

17

Rio Grande Nature Center State Park

Albuquerque

New Mexico

18

Forest Park

St. Louis

Missouri

19

Hot Springs State Park

Thermopolis

Wyoming

20

Longwood Gardens

Kennett Square

Pennsylvania

21

Chattanooga Riverwalk

Chattanooga

Tennessee

22

Lincoln Park

Chicago

Illinois

23

Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail

Cuyahoga Valley

Ohio

24

Waikiki Beach

Honolulu

Hawaii

25

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Little Rock

Arkansas

26

Poipu Beach Park

Poipu

Hawaii

27

Capitol Complex

Charleston

West Virginia

28

Spokane River Centennial Trail

Spokane

Washington

29

Fort Snelling National Cemetery

Minneapolis

Minnesota

30

Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island

Georgia

31

Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park

Incline Village

Nevada

32

Garden of the Gods

Colorado Springs

Colorado

33

Sylvan Lake

Custer

South Dakota

34

Tempe Town Lake

Tempe

Arizona

35

Santa Monica Beach and Pier

Santa Monica

California

36

Belle Isle Park

Detroit

Michigan

37

City Park

New Orleans

Louisiana

38

Myrtle Beach State Park

Myrtle Beach

South Carolina

39

Table Rock Lake State Park

Branson

Missouri

40

Antelope Island State Park

Syracuse

Utah

41

Assateague Island National Seashore

Berlin

Maryland

42

Cape Henlopen State Park

Lewes

Delaware

43

American Village

Montevallo

Alabama

44

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

Key Biscayne

Florida

45

Lindenwood Park

Fargo

North Dakota

46

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

Honolulu

Hawaii

47

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Madison

Wisconsin

48

Gettysburg National Military Park

Pennsylvania

49

Indiana Dunes National Park

Porter

Indiana

50

Roger Williams Park

Providence

Rhode Island

51

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach

Oregon

52

Griffith Park

Los Angeles

California

53

Sandy Point State Park

Annapolis

Maryland

54

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Medora

North Dakota

55

Maymont

Richmond

Virginia

56

Tybee Island

Savannah

Georgia

57

Chalco Hills Recreation Area

Omaha

Nebraska

58

Letchworth State Park

Castile

New York

59

Itasca State Park

Park Rapids

Minnesota

60

Scioto Mile

Columbus

Ohio

61

Sarah P. Duke Gardens

Durham

North Carolina

62

Cheney State Park

Cheney

Kansas

63

Liberty Park

Salt Lake City

Utah

64

Radnor Lake State Park

Nashville

Tennessee

65

Sandpoint City Beach

Sandpoint

Idaho

66

Blackwater Falls State Park

Davis

West Virginia

67

Discovery Park

Seattle

Washington

68

Franconia Notch State Park

Franconia

New Hampshire

69

High Line

Manhattan

New York

70

Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Slade

Kentucky

71

Presidio of San Francisco

San Francisco

California

72

Bde Maka Ska

Minneapolis

Minnesota

73

Jones Beach State Park

Wantagh

New York

74

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

Carmel-by-the-Sea

California

75

Tony Knowles Coastal Trail

Anchorage

Alaska

76

USS Midway Museum

San Diego

California

77

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Washington D.C

78

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham

Alabama

79

Boston Common for the Memorial Day Flag Garden

Boston

Massachusetts

80

Grand Teton National Park

Moose

Wyoming

81

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park

Gilbertsville

Kentucky

82

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Morrison

Colorado

83

Mahoney State Park

Ashland

Nebraska

84

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

Monument Valley

Arizona

85

National WWII Museum

New Orleans

Louisiana

86

Zilker Metropolitan Park

Austin

Texas

87

Eagle Creek Park

Indianapolis

Indiana

88

Lake of the Ozarks State Park

Kaiser

Missouri

89

Myriad Botanical Gardens

Oklahoma City

Oklahoma

90

Silver Lake State Park

Mears

Michigan

91

Gulf State Park

Gulf Shores

Alabama

92

Lake Charles Boardwalk

Lake Charles

Louisiana

93

Bozeman Pond Park

Bozeman

Montana

94

Hoover Dam

Nevada

95

Pikes Peak State Park

McGregor

Iowa

96

Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach

Delaware

97

Schuylkill River Trail

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

98

Silver Falls State Park

Sublimity

Oregon

99

White Sands National Park

Alamogordo

New Mexico

100

Buffalo National River

Northern Arkansas

Arkansas

101

Coopers Rock State Forest

Bruceton Mills

West Virginia

102

Custer State Park

Custer

South Dakota

103

Montrose Beach

Chicago

Illinois

104

Wellington State Park

Bristol

New Hampshire

105

Coeur d'Alene City Park and Beach

Coeur d'Alene

Idaho

106

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Ocean Springs to Biloxi

Mississippi

107

Hampton Beach State Park

Hampton

New Hampshire

108

Minnehaha Park

Minneapolis

Minnesota

109

Monroe Lake

Bloomington

Indiana

110

Redfish Lake

Stanley

Idaho

111

Burlington Bike Path

Burlington

Vermont

112

Lake Hefner

Oklahoma City

Oklahoma

113

Popham Beach State Park

Phippsburg

Maine

114

Waterfront Park

Burlington

Vermont

115

Crescent Beach State Park

Cape Elizabeth

Maine

116

Hocking Hills State Park

Logan

Ohio

117

Presque Isle State Park

Erie

Pennsylvania

118

Savin Rock Trail

West Haven

Connecticut

119

El Dorado State Park

El Dorado

Kansas

120

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Cadiz

Kentucky

121

Silver Sands State Park

Milford

Connecticut

122

Valley of Fire State Park

Overton

Nevada

123

Colt State Park

Bristol

Rhode Island

124

Hank Aaron State Trail

Milwaukee

Wisconsin

125

Shawnee Mission Park

Shawnee

Kansas

