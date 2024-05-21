Looking for Memorial Day weekend fun? 3 NJ spots voted top family destinations
While New Jersey often is the butt of jokes to outsiders, it turns out its hidden gems are well-appreciated.
Three of the top 10 best places to celebrate Memorial Day for families are right here in the Garden State, according to a new survey by MaxTour, a Las Vegas-based tour company that specializes in small group excursions.
"Memorial Day is a special time for families to come together and honor the brave men and women who have served our country," said Matthew Meier of MaxTour in a news release. "Our survey highlights some of the most cherished destinations where families can create lasting memories while paying tribute to our heroes. Whether it's enjoying a scenic hike, a day at the beach, or participating in a solemn ceremony, these locations offer something meaningful for everyone."
The company asked 3,000 families where they would most like to spend Memorial Day with loved ones, if distance was not a factor. It compiled a list of the top 125 destinations.
Topping the list was First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
"This park offers 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of sandy Chesapeake Bay beachfront, perfect for hiking, picnicking, and beach enjoyment in a scenic setting," according to MaxTour.
Best New Jersey Memorial Day destinations
Coming in at No. 6 on the list is Island Beach State Park. Located just south of Seaside Park, MaxTour touts the "less-developed" nature of the beach, as well as "over 10 miles of sandy beaches with natural settings of dunes and maritime forests."
Ranking eighth is the Ocean City Boardwalk in Ocean City. "This boardwalk is perfect for strolls, dining and entertainment by the beach, featuring attractions like arcades and a small amusement park," wrote Max Tour.
Wrapping up the top 10 places is Liberty State Park in Jersey City. MaxTour says "this park offers stunning views of iconic landmarks and features extensive amenities for picnicking, playing or just enjoying a leisurely walk along the waterfront."
Top Memorial Day destinations
The other sites named in the top 10 were: Cape Cod National Seashore, Cape Cod, Massachusetts; St. Simons Island Beaches, St. Simons Island, Georgia; Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia; Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida; San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas; and Outer Banks Beaches, North Carolina.
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Island Beach State Park tops NJ Memorial Day destinations