Looking for a local shop on National Donut Day? Louisville shop among Yelp's best list

Looking for a special spot to celebrate National Donut Day? Yelp has just released its list of top-rated local donut shops in each state.

Of course, Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme and other big names are giving out free donuts on Friday. But maybe you want to support a local donut maker.

Yelp analyzed ratings of U.S. businesses in the donuts category, posted via the Yelp.com website and the Yelp mobile app, and identified those in each state with lots of 5-star reviews from its Yelp Elite Squad of top reviewers. All the businesses were marked open and had a passing health score as of March 28, 2024, Yelp said.

Yelp names Nord's Bakery as best donut shop in Kentucky

Nord's Bakery, located at 2118 S Preston St. in Louisville, Kentucky, made Yelp's top-rated local donut shop in 2024 — outranking every other shop in the state.

Yelp: Trends at top local donut shops

Among trends found in the survey:

Flavors: Island Glazed in Aiea, Hawaii, has wowed reviewers with its guava, lychee, and passionfruit tropical glazes, according to Yelp.

Time-tested recipes: Olsen Bake Shop in Omaha, Nebraska, makes its dough using an 80-year-old family recipe.

Supply and demand: Many donut shops close as early as 10 a.m., after their daily supply is gone. So Yelp recommends getting their early if you want "a fast-selling vegan Creme Brulee confection" sold at Donut Run in Washington, D.C., or "a perfectly glazed donut" from Mark’s DO-Nut Shop in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

List: Yelp's top local donut shop in each state

