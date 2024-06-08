Looking for a lawn mowing service near you? Try the GreenPal app

Mowing the lawn is easily one of the most procrastinated summer chores - but now New England homeowners may have a permanent solution, if Gene Caballero has anything to say about it.

GreenPal, a free app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Norwich and other New England towns.

"The consumer mindset has kind of shifted," said Caballero. "We don’t want to call anybody, or do anything besides get on our phones, put in a little information, hit a button and make things happen."

Dubbed "Uber for Lawncare" the Greenpal app is designed to make this a reality, with any landscaping service (and snow removal) able to be requested through the platform.

How does it work?

GreenPal offers New Bedford residents lawn care services through an app.

The homeowner enters in the address and desired date of work and all prescreened professionals in the area are notified that a new job is up for bid. The vendors can view the property through Google Street and aerial images, along with any photos sent by the prospective client, and send a quote, or bid, to the homeowner.

The homeowner can then choose from these bids and check the vendor’s rating, reviews and prices left by other clients. Following the completion of the job, the homeowner can pay through the app.

While convenient for homeowners, the app was actually designed with landscapers in mind. "They can basically run their business through the app," said Caballero, a longtime landscaper himself.

To sign up, vendors have to be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license, social security number and bank account, as well as submit pictures of previous work and their equipment.

Both homeowners and vendors can sign up online or through the app store.

How does GreenPal make money?

GreenPal receives a 5% marketing fee from each job by the lawncare professional.

Where is GreenPal available in New England?

There's an app for lawn mowing, too, as GreenPal moves into more of New England.

GreenPal launched in Boston and Hartford two years ago and is now ready to spread to suburban areas. Currently its service area includes a number of New England towns and cities:

Connecticut: Bristol, Colchester, Tolland, Windsor Locks, Cromwell, Killingly, Windsor, New London, Hartford, Enfield, Newington, Bloomfield, Ellington, Meriden, New Britain, Norwich, and Torrington,

Massachusetts: Malden, Plainfield, New Bedford, Concord, Cambridge, Quincy, Somerville, Boston, Medford, Brockton, Tolland and Taunton

New Hampshire: Concord, Windham, Manchester, Nashua, Newington

Rhode Island: Providence, Cranston, Warwick, Bristol, and Pawtucket

One of the biggest draws was that New England was a region that would need both lawn care and snow removal, which has helped grow the brand and number of transactions in the area, said Caballero.

"Very rarely do we have a market for both," he said.

Slow and steady growth

In 2012, Caballero graduated college when companies such as Uber and AirBnB were still relatively new. The concept made him wonder, he said, if people were willing to use an app to find a stranger to drive them or stay in their house, why not to take care of their lawn?

The app that would become GreenPal wasn't ready for another three years, launching in 2015, with a user base of the team's friends and family. Nine years later, it's used throughout 250 cities around the country by over 50,000 lawn care professionals and over one million homeowners.

As a contactless business, GreenPal actually saw growth over COVID, especially among senior citizens. Over 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60, being particularly vulnerable to health risks and greatly benefiting from both the convenience and health safety.

Now, the goal is to launch the app in 30 to 40 cities a year, he said. To do so is a two-pronged task in finding homeowners and the vendors to connect in an area.

"It’s one of those things that’s never going to go viral," admitted Caballero, but this works for him just fine. "It’s slow, steady growth over the last nine years - probably the best way to grow, rather than rapidly having to onboard people."

Caballero agreed there was probably a landscaping or gardening metaphor there somewhere. Probably about grass growing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Looking for a lawn mowing service near you? Try the GreenPal app