Looking for July 4th fireworks? Here's a day-by-day list of shows across Oklahoma

If there's one occasion that can get Oklahomans outside and away from their air conditioning, it's a Fourth of July celebration.

With July 4 falling on a Thursday this year, Independence Day activities are scattered widely across the calendar, so be sure to double-check the date of the event of your choice.

Here's a look at events slated across the state, arranged by date.

Edmond's LibertyFest

When and where: June 27-July 4, various venues.

Information: https://www.libertyfest.org.

Edmond's Independence Day extravaganza includes the free Concert in the Park at 7:30 p.m. June 27 near Mitchell Hall on the University of Central Oklahoma campus, the Liberty Sprint at 8 a.m. June 30 in Mitch Park, the parade at 9 a.m. July 4 in downtown and more. What's billed as the metro area's largest fireworks display blasts off at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Hafer Park, 1034 S Bryant.

Children wait for the start of the LibertyFest Fourth of July parade in Edmond, Okla., Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Newcastle's Red, White and Blue Fest

When and where: 5 to 10 p.m. June 29, Veteran's Park, 705 NW 10.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/NewcastleOKParks.

The celebration features food trucks, crafts, games, live music by the OKC band Drive and, new this year, a Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament. The fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Mustang's 55th Firefighters Freedom Celebration

When and where: 6:30 p.m. June 29, Wild Horse Park at 1201 N Mustang Rd.

Information: https://www.cityofmustang.org/o/fire/page/firefighters-freedom-celebration.

The free event will include fire trucks, food trucks, a DJ, the fire department's annual raffle and more family-friendly activities. The city of Mustang's Fourth of July fireworks display begins at dusk.

Blanchard's Groovy Independence Celebration

When and where: 6 to 10 p.m. July 2, Independence Park, U.S. 62 and NE 10.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/blanchardcityof.

The event includes a kids zone, food trucks, live music by Superfreak and the Oklahoma City Symphonic Band and a fireworks display.

Red, White & Boom!

Fans listen to the Oklahoma City Philharmonic perform an outdoor concert during their annual Oklahoma City Philharmonic Red, White, and Boom at Scissortail Park in Downtown Oklahoma City on Monday, July 3, 2023.

When and where: 8:30 p.m. July 3, Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7.

Information: https://www.okcphil.org.

For the fourth year, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic performs its free annual Independence Day concert at Scissortail Park, and the patriotric music will be followed by fireworks illuminating the downtown OKC skyline. This year's program features guest vocalists Jay Gleason and Audrey Logan.

Lighting displays reflect off the water Saturday at the Yukon Freedom Fest, the city's Fourth of July celebration at Chisholm Trail Park.

Yukon Freedom Fest

When and where: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 and 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W Vandament, and City Park, 2200 S Holly Ave.

Information: http://www.yukonok.gov/freedom-fest.

The free two-day celebration includes a car show, children's parade, the Cherry Bomb Youth Triathlon, hot dog eating contest, free swimming, food trucks, free watermelon and ice cream and more. The Hi-Fi Hillbillies and Winds of the Prairie will play July 3, while Superfreak and the OKC Philharmonic will perform July 4. Plus, fireworks shows will blast off at 10 p.m. both days.

Bethany Boom

When and where: 10 a.m. July 4, downtown Bethany and Eldon Lyon Park.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityBethanyOK.

The city of Bethany is introducing this year Bethany Boom, which will include a parade at 10 a.m. and a fireworks show at 9:55 p.m. The theme for this year's parade is "World War II: The Greatest Generation."

Norman's Fourth Fest

When and where: 5 to 10 p.m. July 4, Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/normanokparks.

Attractions include food trucks, family-friendly yard games, an area selling adult beverages and live music by Hook and Lip Service, culminating in a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Midwest City's Tribute to Liberty

When and where: 7 to 10 p.m. July 4 at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, 8700 E Reno Ave.

Information: www.midwestcityok.org.

The yearly event features family-friendly fun, food trucks, live music and fireworks.

Moore's Celebration in the Heartland

When and where: 2 to 10 p.m. July 4, Buck Thomas Park, 1903 NE 12.

Information: https://www.cityofmoore.com.

Inflatables, helicopter rides, children's activities, food trucks and live music by G4 Guitar School, The Broadcasters and Jason Young Band will lead up to the fireworks show set to music at about 9:45 p.m.

El Reno Fourth of July Fireworks Show

When and where: Dusk July 4, Lake El Reno, exit 123/Country Club Road off I-40.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/cityofer.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and cold drinks to see the fireworks.

Tulsa fireworks show: Folds of Honor FreedomFest

When and where: 6 to 10 p.m. July 4, banks of the Arkansas River in Tulsa.

Information: http://freedomfesttulsa.com.

The festivities include children's activities, live music and a Monster Energy BMX Stunt Show. The activities are divided between River West Festival Park, 2100 S Jackson Ave., and Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S Boulder Ave., and culminate at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks over the Arkansas River, staged from the 21st Street Bridge.

OKC Baseball Club vs. Las Vegas Aviators

When and where: 7:05 p.m. July 4-6, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 2 Mickey Mantle Drive.

Information: https://www.milb.com/oklahoma-city/schedule/2024-05.

What's more all-American than baseball? Fireworks will follow the July 4 and 5 games.

Stillwater's Boomer Blast

When and where: 6 p.m. July 4, Boomer Lake Park, Washington Street and Lakeview Road.

Information: http://stillwater.org.

The celebration includes food trucks, hometown hospitality and vendors, but the main event will be the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show set to music. Car access to the park is prohibited after 4 p.m., and Lakeview Bridge closes at 7 p.m. But free parking is offered at Stillwater High School's Pioneer Stadium.

Jenks fireworks show: Boomfest at the Oklahoma Aquarium

When and where: 6:30 p.m. July 4, Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive.

Information: https://www.okaquarium.org.

Folks can visit the aquarium's indoor exhibits, then head outside to watch the fireworks about 9:30 p.m. Last tickets are sold at 8:30 p.m., and all aquarium exhibits close at 9 p.m. Members are admitted free, non-members pay general admission rates, and parking is available for $20.

Chickasha's Parade of Stars and Handlebars

When and where: 10 a.m. July 4, Shannon Springs Park, 2400 S 9 St.

Information: https://www.chickashachamber.com/chickasha-s-christmas-in-july-is-back.

The 10 a.m. parade will feature a procession of bikes, scooters, golf cars and ATVs decked out in the finest holiday decor, and the park will host a fireworks show at dusk. The festivities are part of Chickasha's monthlong Christmas in July celebration.

Houston native Jon Stork has been influenced by Texas-based artists such as Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Roger Creager and more.

Quapaw Nation Powwow

When and where: July 4-7, Quapaw Nation tribal grounds, 5681 S 630 Road, Quapaw.

Information: http://www.quapawtribe.com.

The 152nd annual powwow celebrates Quapaw culture with dancing, contests and more at Beaver Springs Park.

Lake Texoma Fireworks Celebration

When and where: 7 p.m. July 5, West Bay Casino and Resort, 1840 State Park Rd., Kingston.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/WestBayResort.

Aimed at grownups, the festivities will include a beer garden and food trucks, plus live music at 8 p.m. from Texas singer-songwriter Jon Stork at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks over the lake.

Tanner Usrey poses for a portrait backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival 2023.

Artesian Beats and Bites in Sulphur

When and where: 5 p.m. July 6, outside The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1001 W 1.

Information: https://www.artesianhotel.com.

The free event features food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, mechanical bull riding and live music from Tanner Usrey and TJ Todd Band. Fireworks start at 9 p.m, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Comanche Independence Fest

When and where: 3 to 8 p.m. July 6, Comanche Lake, 286076 E 1825 Rd.

Information: Comanche Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Festivities include food vendors, bingo, music, games, face painting, bounce houses and more. At dusk, fireworks will be launched over the lake.

