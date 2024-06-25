Looking for July 4th fireworks in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson? A day-by-day listing

On July 4th, people celebrate with family and friends and honor the birth of independence.

If you want to celebrate Independence Day in the Upstate, there are plenty of options, from fireworks displays to celebrations and barbecue cookouts.

Here are a few ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Upstate.

Fireworks burst in the sky during the Homeland Park fire department Family Fun Day in Anderson, S.C. Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Saturday, June 29

Greer Freedom Blast

The Greer Freedom Blast will take place on Saturday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The fireworks show begins at around 9:50 p.m.

The festival features food and beverage vendors, musical entertainment, skydiving, a military tribute, a rib-eating contest, and more.

Visit www.freedomblast.org for more information.

Fountain Inn Fourth of July Fireworks Show

The city of Fountain Inn is hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m.

The event will feature live music, cold beverages, hot food, and kid's entertainment such as laser tag, foam parties, and inflatable games.

Fireworks begin at sunset.

Visit fountaininn.org/393/Fireworks-Spectacular for more information.

Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks Show

On Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 320 Big Water Road, in Starr, at the Big Water Marina & Campground, there will be a Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show.

The event will feature music, fireworks, and concessions such as Sonny's Grill, Pelican's Snoballs, Shish Kebabs, Choc's BBQ, Landshark Seafood, and The Cone Truck.

Spectators watch fireworks last year during the Fourth of July Celebration at Big Water Marina and Campground in Starr, S.C.

The live entertainment schedule: Jason Trueluck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gary Speck from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Aden Webb and the Palmetto Whiskeys from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event is free if you come by boat, and paid parking for cars.

Williamston Fireworks & Concert

The town of Williamston is throwing a free fireworks and concert celebration in the downtown area on Saturday, June 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature live performances from Tracielynn, Gyth Rigdon, and special guest Luke Smith.

There will be family-friendly activities throughout the day, such as the Patriotic Golf Cart Parade at noon, the Rubber Duck Race at 2 p.m., the Classic Car Cruise-in starting at 3 p.m., Freedom Market, and Jukebox 45 performing in the park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The kids' fun zone will also be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you get hungry, more than 20 food trucks will be on site.

Sunday, June 30

Simpsonville's Simply Freedom Festival

The Simpsonville Simply Freedom Festival will be held on Sunday, June 30, starting at 6 p.m. at Heritage Park’s CCNB Amphitheatre.

There will be live entertainment from pop icons Smash Mouth.

Parking lots will open at 4 p.m., and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase, and a free fireworks display will close out the show.

Visit the official event page for more details.

Iva July 4th Celebration

The town of Iva will kick off its free 4th of July celebration on Sunday, June 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Iva.

The event will feature food vendors, inflatables for kids, face painting, and a live performance by the Combo Kings, who specialize in country music.

Wednesday, July 3

Lauren's Freedom Festival

The town of Laurens is hosting a Freedom Fest Independence Day concert downtown on Wednesday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will feature live music, a Kidzone, food trucks, and fireworks.

Bowling for Soup, Jessica Ticko, Hard Candy Paranoia, and Laurens’ brass band, Davidson Brass, will provide live entertainment.

Visit laurenslightsthenight.com for more information.

Light the Lake Fireworks Show

Clemson University and the City of Clemson are partnering to host the Light the Lake Free Firework show over Lake Hartwell at 298 Pendleton Road on Wednesday, July 3, from 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Here are some things you should know before heading out, provided by Clemson University.

Highway 93 will close at Seneca Creek and Perimeter Road one hour before the show.

The dike adjacent to Highway 93 will be available as a public viewing area.

Staffed parking will be available in Lot 3A, near the intramural fields next to Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Buses will be running on normal routes.

Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Complex will be closed to the public.

Boats are prohibited on the beach at the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Complex or in the fireworks launch zone.

Fourth of July

Cookout and Field Day

A free Fourth of July Cookout and Field Day will be held at 611 Centerville Road in Anderson on Thursday, July 4th, from noon to 10 p.m.

The event will showcase barbecue, adult field activities, lawn games, music, swimming, and more.

Life jackets will be available for children.

Attendees may bring drinks, chairs, and blankets. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses.

Fireworks on the Fourth at Unity Park

Clemson MBA Fireworks on the Fourth will occur at Unity Park in Greenville on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Parking is limited at Unity Park. Attendees are encouraged to park in one of the downtown garages and use the free downtown trolley, operated by Greenlink, for shuttle service to and from the event.

Live entertainment will take place at 6 p.m., featuring the Soul Intent Band, at 7:30 p.m., with the Honor Guard, and at 7:45 p.m., with the 246 Army Band.

Attendees are welcome to bring food and drink; however, no alcohol is allowed.

Visit greenvillesc.gov/2006/Clemson-MBA-Fireworks-on-the-Fourth for more information.

Freedom Dream/Walk

On July 4th, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., runners, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts will participate in a 5k/1k run/walk marathon at Grady's Great Outdoors on the East-West Connector Parkway in Anderson.

Participation is $25.

Whitney 4th of July event

If you're looking for a free, family-friendly 4th of July celebration, consider joining the Whitney 4th of July event hosted by 3Deemed Ministries at 847 Iron Ore Road, starting at 5 p.m.

The event will include food, gospel singing, and fireworks after dark.

FR8yrd's Great American Throwdown

The Great American Throwdown Independence Day event, hosted by the FR8yrd, will take place on Thursday, July 4th, starting at noon at 125 E. Main St. in Spartanburg.

This event will showcase live music by Reedy River String Band, Hurt and Skip, and Howel in the Valley.

Festivities include fireworks, squirt guns, frozen cocktails, karaoke, popsicles for the kids, jello shots, the best American get-up costume contest with prizes, a watermelon eating contest, ping pong, and corn hole tournaments.

Red, White & Boom Independence Day Celebration

The City of Spartanburg will present its annual Red, White, and Boom celebration at Barnet Park, 248 E. Saint John St., on Thursday, July 4th, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature food and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Spartanburg's Red, White and Boom Fourth of July celebration took place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Barnet Park. The fireworks show at the end of the night was the highlight Red, White, and Boom.

Admission is $5 for ages seven and up, and children six and under enter for free. Tickets are available at the gate.

Parking garages will be open, and there will be plenty of free parking. Click here to learn more about the parking options.

Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery

Is it a date? Are you looking for someplace to grab a beer on the Fourth of July? Check out Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery at 197 E St John St. in Spartanburg.

Festivities will commence at 4 p.m., including food, trivia games, and a patriotic "Merica" theme.

The bar specializes in crafting a wide variety of ciders and beers.

Meat & Greet July 4th Cookout

Are you a foodie looking for a place to eat and have fun? Consider checking out the Meat & Greet July 4th Cookout & Pitmaster Party.

The event, hosted by Fireforge Crafted Beer, will take place on Thursday, July 4th, at 311 E. Washington St., in Greenville, from noon to 7 p.m.

The food on site will include various options such as ribs, chicken wings, BBQ, seafood, artichoke mac and cheese, a Pool Honey Peach Milkshake, and much more.

There will be live entertainment from the local band Highway 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5k Run and Walk in Pickens

If you want to participate in a 5k run/walk, consider checking out the Pickens Historic Hampton House event on Thursday, July 4th.

The event will kick off from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participation is $30.

The race will start and finish at the house. The first 1/8th of a mile is on grass and a sandy trail.

The run heads north on Hagood Street and then crosses East Cedar Rock Street to access the Doodle Trail.

Participants must reach the designated turnaround point on the Doodle Trail to receive a finisher medal.

Age group awards will be given at 10-year intervals.

T-shirts are guaranteed for anyone who registers before Tuesday, June 25. After that date, you will not get a T-shirt.

Parking will be available at 120 Hagood St. in Pickens.

Participants can pick up their packets on Wednesday, July 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pickens Doodle Park, 222 W. Main St.

Packets can also be picked up on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the Hampton House, 171 Riverplace.

Fourth of July Family Cookout

If you're looking for a cookout, consider attending this Fourth of July Family Cookout at 3069 Wade Hampton Blvd in Taylors on Thursday, July 4th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature a bounce house, a temporary tattoo station, karaoke, free popsicles, and more.

Independence Day at Greenville Drive

The Greenville Drive will host a Military Appreciation Day event at Fluor Field, located at 945 S Main St., on Thursday, July 4, starting at 6:05 p.m.

Ticket information is available at the Main Street Box Office, by phone at 864-240-4528, or online.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: List of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson 4th of July fireworks events