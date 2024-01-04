Looking for a fresh start in 2024? Here's how to commit to Dry January and stop drinking
Clinical psychologist Dr. Ali Mattu explains how to commit to Dry January and manage social situations involving alcohol.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Ali Mattu explains how to commit to Dry January and manage social situations involving alcohol.
Regular doctor visits can catch problems early and even prevent health issues from occurring. Here are the most important ones you need to book.
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
In fact, in the three issues that matter most to crypto — technical advancement, regulatory progress, and adoption — the tailwinds taking us into 2024 will be met with continued headwinds we must overcome to progress into a mature industry. The technology advanced faster than anyone imagined. The technology, across varied networks, is finally getting to a place that can deftly handle what “normies” would expect from the internet itself, whether it be for financial, social, communication/messaging, or informational applications.
The workers wrote an open letter that called Elon Musk's behavior on social media "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment."
A law firm researched the number of fatal accidents involving animals in each state, finding three in which there were zero.
While the trend isn't new, it's evolved from its origins in a newspaper column to an app format that pops up around the new year.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Bengay, Tiger Balm, Aspercreme and more: These pads are beyond easy to use.
Facing more than 30 lawsuits from victims of its massive data breach, 23andMe is now deflecting the blame to the victims themselves in an attempt to absolve itself from any responsibility, according to a letter sent to a group of victims seen by TechCrunch. “Rather than acknowledge its role in this data security disaster, 23andMe has apparently decided to leave its customers out to dry while downplaying the seriousness of these events,” Hassan Zavareei, one of the lawyers representing the victims who received the letter from 23andMe, told TechCrunch in an email. In December, 23andMe admitted that hackers had stolen the genetic and ancestry data of 6.9 million users, nearly half of all its customers.
Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.