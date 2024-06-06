Looking for fresh produce? Here's your guide to the 2024 Fox Valley farmers market season

Produce is on display at the Appleton Farmers Market in 2020 in Appleton, Wis.

APPLETON — Warm weather is here, bringing with it the start of more outdoor events across Wisconsin and, more specifically, the weekly farmers markets that can be found in almost any city in the state.

Farmers markets bring together the best parts of the community, showcasing both locally made products and the citizens who make them possible.

These free events often feature live music performances and activities, providing entertainment for all ages.

Bring your friends, family and sometimes even pets to browse, drink, eat and enjoy the outdoors at any of these farmers markets in the Fox Valley and beyond.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Appleton Farm Market, presented by U.S. Venture, features over 100 different local vendors selling local produce, handcrafted items, food, sweets and more. The farmer's market will occur every Saturday from now until Oct. 12 along College Avenue. A full list of vendors will be published weekly on Appleton Downtown's website and updated the Thursday or Friday before the market.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Shattuck Park in downtown Neenah, the weekly farmers market event features over 50 vendors selling strictly homegrown and homemade products. Every week there is a live music performance from a local artist or band from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A full list of featured artists can be found at neenah.org/farmers-market. Kids' Days, June 22 and July 20, feature free kids’ activities, crafts, face painting, bouncing houses and more from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sept. 14, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Unlike typical farmers markets that occur on a weekly basis for an extended period of time, Little Chute's farmers market event occurs one day out of the year. Market on Main is a family-friendly outdoor event along Main Street that features local food trucks, vendors, music, activities and drinks. More information can be found on at marketonmainlc.com.

Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., 4:30 to 7 p.m.

This year, the Kaukauna farmers market will be held on the same night as the city's Live! from Hydro Park Concert Series. From June 5 to Sept. 2, Labor Day, the event will last from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. After that, the event will go until 7 p.m. until the end of the series on Sep 25. The farmers market is located in a public parking lot at 101 Crooks Ave. and features local produce, vendors, food and products. Alongside the farmers market will be free, live musical performances from the summer concert series. More information on both the farmers market and concert series can be found at kaukauna.gov.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Oshkosh farmers market is a year-round event, excluding the month of May. During the summer, from June 1 to Oct. 26, the event takes place downtown on the 400 and 500 blocks of North Main Street and the 100 block of Church Avenue. It features over 120 vendors a week including live music, local produce, products and food. During the winter, the market is held indoors at either the Oshkosh Arena or Oshkosh Convention Center and does not occur every Saturday. More information can be found on the market's website at osfmi.com.

