Looking for fresh produce? Here's some farmers markets in Somerset County

Somerset County communities sponsor farmers' markets during the summer months. Here are some of them:

Confluence

A new farmers market in Confluence happens four times throughout the summer, 8 a.m. to noon, May 25, June 29, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7. Each visit promises a unique experience brimming with local flavors and crafts. https://confluencefarmers.com/

Windber

Windber annual summer community farmers market is from 4-8 p.m. every Wednesday from June 5 through Aug. 14, at the Windber Recreation Park. The fall market is Sept. 18.

Springs

Springs Famers Market, 1711 Springs Road, Springs, is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 25 through Sept. 21. Largest in the area. More than 80 local farmers and craftsmen provide a wide selection of freshly picked produce, home-baked goods, quilts, and locally raised plants. There are antiques, tools and flea market items. Artists display paintings and crafted artwork as well as new jewelry, leatherwork, and one-of-a-kind woodwork items. Breakfast and lunch counter on the grounds. https://www.springspa.org/farmers.php.

Somerset

SoCo Farmers’ Market, 243 W Main St., Somerset, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 to Oct. 19. The market features a diverse selection of seasonal produce, meats, dairy products, baked goods, and handmade crafts, all sourced from within a 50-mile radius of Uptown Somerset. It offers a variety of educational programs and workshops that teach children and adults about the benefits of eating locally, how to grow their own food, and the importance of supporting small-scale farmers and producers.

June 1: Opening Day plant sale; June 15: Father's Day; July 6: Independence Weekend; July 27: Chalk the Block; Aug. 10: Antiques, Artisans, & Ales; Aug. 17: Salsa Competition; Aug. 31: Grower Appreciation Day; Sept. 21: Pickle Competition; Oct. 12: Fall Fest; Oct. 19: Last day of the season seed exchange. Items available as season permits: produce, beef, pork, lamb, chicken, eggs, garlic seasonings, wine, canned sauce, baked goods, maple syrup, honey, dog treats, candles, jewelry, biscotti, fresh-cut flowers, vegetable, herb, and house plants, gourmet mushrooms, fresh/hot food. It will also have select educational events throughout the season. Details are to be shared on Facebook and at the market for salsa and pickle competitions. Facebook: SoCo Farmers’ Market. www.socofarmersmarket.com.

St. Francis Market

St. Francis Sharing & Caring Thrift Store, 107 Stevens Lane, Hollsopple, just off the Route 219 Davidsville exit, opening day is 3-6 p.m. May 23. It will then be open every Thursday through August.

Laurel Arts Makers Market

Wednesday evening Makers Markets features local artisans who make and sell their own original artwork, farmers and growers who produce their own vegetables, artisan food products, health and beauty products, and more including live acoustic music, and a variety of educational demonstrations. Makers Markets take place on the lawn across the street from the Philip D. Dressler Center for the Arts, 214 S. Harrison Ave., Somerset, from 5–8 p.m., June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, except the October market which is from 5 p.m. until dusk.

Ligonier Country Market

110 Andi Lane, Ligonier, 724-858-7894; Thursday Market Address, 123 W. Main St., Ligonier. Opening Day, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 18; Opening Night Market 5-8 p.m. June 20. Harvest Dinner 5-8 p.m. Aug. 10. Holiday Market 12-4 p.m. Nov. 2. With 130 vendors, shoppers will be able to find all kinds of freshly picked produce, a wide variety of flowers from annuals to perennials to fresh cut arrangements. It will have straight from the farm beef, poultry and eggs, along with specialty breads, pastries and hot-cooked foods. Honey and maple syrup, too. Also available are handmade crafts including jewelry, purses, country crafts, wood items, pet items, dog treats, candles and much, much more. There is a different special guest every week.

Farmers Market Program for seniors

The Farmers Market Program provides resources in the form of fresh, nutritious, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs to low-income seniors. Low-income seniors who are at least 60 years old by Dec. 31, 2024, may qualify for this benefit. The income guideline for one person is $27,861 and for two people is $37,814.

Farmers Market checks are distributed through the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County. A flier will be provided to each voucher recipient listing the eligible items for purchase and program guidelines when they receive their checks. These checks are then redeemable for fresh fruit and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania.

Each consumer will receive five $10 Farmers Market checks to redeem at qualified farmers’ markets or roadside stands within Somerset County. This year, the Area Agency on Aging will mail checks to eligible recipients or pick up a form from a senior center or the AAA. The agency is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The checks will be mailed in the order they are received. Participants can make copies of the application. Proxy forms are not required this year. Those interested will not be able to walk in and receive the checks. Contact Chris at 814-467-5912 for any questions or concerns.

2024 income guidelines are:1 person ― $27,861; 2 people ― $37,814; 3 people ― $47,767; 4 people ― $57,720; 5 people ― $67,673; 6 people ― $77,626; 7 people ― $87,579; 8 people ― $97,532.

