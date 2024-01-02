Looking forward to 2024 at Carlsbad Public Library

Happy New Year! I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and very Happy New Year. It is hard to believe we are already in 2024. While I am not sure how it is 2024 I am excited to see what we do at the library. 2023 was an incredible year and I know that we are going to big things in 2024.

While we are still working on our December numbers and I cannot give you the details of 2023 by the numbers, which I will later this year. I can tell you the highlights of our year and the big things that have happened. We started off the year with staff training. We had an incredible storyteller from Albuquerque train Breanna on early literacy and ways to give the best story times. Early literacy is very important to me and the library. So why not start the year off right with staff development. Staff development has always been a top focus for me. Staff are our most valuable asset, and they help you coming back and loving your library.

We made changes in our programming. We have been asking for feedback and you listened and let us know ways we could better serve you. We made those changes. We want to make sure you get the most out of your library. We always want to know your feedback. Feedback provides growth and improvement. We are here to serve you and want to make sure we are meeting your needs.

We worked with the schools. We hosted middle school tours and we did lots of outreach. Literacy is a huge focus, not just early literacy. We worked with the school district and our incredible teachers and school librarians to get library cards to middle school students and high school students. Staff enjoyed getting to know the students as they got them signed up for their own cards. We love supporting our students and teachers. They help shape the future. Signing someone up for a first library card has always made me heart happy. A library card is a passport to a whole new world. And remember a library card is good more so many things more than just books.

Our Toddler time classes became so full we had to add more classes! What a blessing. We love working with the children and moms. Toddler time is a great chance for children to learn, socialize, and have fun. But it is more than that. It is a chance for moms to find others in the same stage of life and forge friendships. It is a chance to get them out of the house. It is also great for new people in town to learn about our amazing community and all it has to offer.

We created a new strategic plan to focus on literacy and small business. I wrote many grants and got all but one of them. We have received lots of grant funds to help support our projects and library growth. One of these grants was from T-Mobile to build a meeting room. We have started work and the walls are complete. We are excited to finish this project in 2024 to open to provide the public with a meeting space.

We worked on our Community Partnerships. We love working and helping with local organizations and businesses. We presented at two Library conference on our work with Milton’s Brewery. We have a book club and an adult story time. It was so exciting talking to other librarians on our work and how they can support their local businesses with similar programs. We did story times at the Living Desert, The Renaissance Festival, and worked with the Caverns. We helped the Caverns and the New Mexico Library Association celebrate 100 years. We helped kids make solar changing bracelets and crafts at Inspired by Science’s Solar Eclipse party. We had so much fun. 2023 was a great year at the library and we are planning bigger and better things for 2024. We hope to see you soon.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Looking forward to 2024 at Carlsbad Public Library