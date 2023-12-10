Looking for a dad gift? This laser tape measure loved by thousands gives 'spot-on' results and it will arrive by Christmas

We all need to use a tape measure now and then, but it can be tough to nail down exactly how long something is. Does it fall right on the line, or just past it? For someone who uses one often and needs more precision, there's on that can break down distances even further — the Lexivon 2-in-1 Digital Laser Tape Measure. It has a 130ft laser distance reader and a 16ft measuring tape in the same package. It's the ultimate gift for Dad or any DIY-er who likes to tinker with home improvement projects on the weekend. Right now it's on sale at Amazon for just $50.

Why is this a good deal?

Anyone who has ever had to make repairs to something that should have just been a 'quick job' will tell you that $50 is absolutely nothing at all. When it comes to measuring twice, and cutting once, make sure your measuring is accurate.

Why do I need this?

This is the last tape measure you'll ever need. It combines both a laser measure with a physical tape measure so you can get doubly accurate readings, and the laser measure can go up to a whopping 130 feet — much more than you'll likely ever need for most jobs around the house. To add yet another layer of convenience, the tape measure has a magnetic hook on the end that makes it easy to secure to objects. That means no more asking someone for help when you're trying to get a quick distance reading!

You can swap between Imperial and Metric units with the touch of a button, and the large LCD screen makes it easy to read. The laser is accurate up to 1/16 of an inch. It also has other features like an Auto-Off function that conserves battery life, a built-in belt clip, stud center markings, and much more.

This tape measure gives you accurate readings, even up to 130 feet away. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"What else can I say? It's easy to use and gives good results," shared one of 4,000+ rave reviewers. "Of course, we didn't trust it at first, but everything we've verified has been spot-on for the laser measurements and the tape has been functional when needed. I do find I have to think about how to measure something differently, but there aren't a lot of situations where the laser can't be used. Very pleased with this little guy."

"I have purchased three for the men in my life and they all love it! Easy to use and very accurate," one shopper said.

Another customer wrote, "My husband scoffed at using a laser tape measure, but now he thinks it's the most wonderful thing. He had a specific project in mind where he thought the laser tape measure might be useful and now he's an evangelist! Buy it; you'll like it."

"Pretty spiffy. Comes with batteries even. Needs a screwdriver to open the battery area but they toss that in too. #1 or #2 Phillips if you lose it. Captive screw, nice touch, easy to tighten and loosen," said one fan. "Overall it works. Can be "blinded" by too much sunlight reflecting back towards it and I find the interface to be a bit fussy. I wish they had used two buttons, one for power/measuring and one for feet/meters."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

