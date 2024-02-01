Looking to engage with history? Here's your guide to Black History Month events in Delaware

Although Black American history is American history, it historically has not been widely taught, acknowledged or embraced. Despite the disregard, Black communities organized events and tributes to honor Black achievements and history following the abolishment of slavery.

In 1915, after witnessing thousands of people wait in line to view exhibitions commemorating emancipation, historian Carter G. Woodson was inspired to further promote the celebration. The Harvard-educated scholar designated February as the month for an annual observance because it included the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass — two highly esteemed figures among Black Americans.

Woodson's dedication paid off. His establishment of "Negro History Week" in 1926 has evolved to become Black History Month and continues to be celebrated. Homages for Black History Month through performances, lectures, displays and other activities have led to wider acceptance and acknowledgment of the accomplishments, identities and heritage of Black Americans.

Rapper Talib Kweli will be a special guest a Wilmington Public Library for Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Here are a few to put on your calendar:

By Land & By Sea: Wilmington's Underground Railroad

Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Kalmar Nyckel Foundation 1124 East Seventh St., Wilmington

Explore Wilmington's maritime Underground Railroad history. There will be a special performance by Harriet Tubman actor-historian Dr. Daisy Century at 2:30 p.m. Visit kalmarnyckel.org for more information.

Free admission, parking and museum tours.

Free crafts, activities and prizes for children.

Free Tours of "The Rocks" in Fort Christina where "conductors" helped freedom seekers on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom (weather dependent)

Bring money for face painting

The YMCA of Delaware

Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walnut Street YMCA, Wilmington

Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Middletown Family YMCA, Middletown

Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA, Newark

The YMCA will recognize “Delaware’s Trailblazers" with a series of events in February. From book fairs and live performances to a Black-owned business expo, there will be something for everyone. for details on which event or activity will take place, contact the YMCA of Delaware.

A Race Against Race Quilt Series

Feb. 3 to Feb. 25, Times vary St. John’s Episcopal Church, Havre de Grace, Maryland

Visitors are invited to attend this free exhibit and three-part conversation series to explore and discuss the use of quilting as a form of expression against police killings of Black women and men.

Creating a Community, Leaving a Legacy

Saturday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle

Live performances, food and activities for the whole family.

Henrietta Johnson Medical Center Black History Month Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m., Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle

Come for the free lunch and stay for the games, vendors and speakers!

Free lunch for the first 50 guests

Raffles

Information, vendors and speakers

