Looking to eliminate clutter? Free recycling events offered in Albion, Marshall this month

Looking to eliminate clutter? Calhoun County is hosting two free recycling events this month to help you in the process.

There will be opportunities to get rid of scrap metal, appliances, electronics and scrap tires in Albion May 13. Household hazardous waste will be collected the following week in Marshall, May 20.

Both events are limited to material generated by Calhoun County residents. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Ketchum Field in Albion

Appliances (without refrigerant), scrap metal, electronics and scrap tires will be collected from noon to 5:30 p.m. May 13 at Ketchum Field, 1203 E. North St.

The following items will be accepted:

Appliances/Scrap Metal — stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, lawn mowers (remove fuel), metal patio furniture, metal railings, sheet metal, rims (no tires), metal fencing, metal doors, metal pipes, and bike frames. No items with refrigerant (AC units, dehumidifiers, freezers, and refrigerators) will be unloaded.

Electronics — stereo equipment, DVD and VHS players, projectors, gaming consoles, computers, laptops, Chromebooks, LCD and CRT computer monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, scanners, servers, switches, routers, cellphones, iPads and tablets, iPods and MP3 players, e-readers, printers, floor copiers, fax machines, copy machines, televisions (LCD, plasma, projection, and CRT), microwaves, toasters, blenders, mixers, vacuums, lead-acid batteries, power tools (including their rechargeable batteries), cameras, electronic toys, Christmas lights, and wires and cords from electronic devices.

Scrap Tires — This collection, funded through an EGLE scrap tire grant, is limited to passenger vehicle tires with or without rims. Commercial business and farm tires will not be accepted. EGLE scrap tire grant rules limit the number of scrap tires to 10 scrap tires per vehicle.

Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall

Household hazardous waste items will be collected from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 20 at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds, 720 Fair St. Attendees are asked to enter the event on Washington Street.

The following items will be accepted:

Household Hazardous Waste — Oil-based paint, fuels (in fuel cans), solvents, acids bases, pesticides, household cleaners, mercury (place in Ziplock bag), medications, sharps (inside rigid puncture resistant container with a lid), household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, propane cylinders (20 pounds or smaller), gas cylinders (no foam insulation), fire extinguishers, aerosol cans, PCB and non-PCB lamp ballasts, oxidizers, self-heating solids, flammable solids/liquids, toxic inorganics/organics, lighters, chlorophenols, lead, self-defense spray, peroxides, water-reactives, isocyanates and cyanide.

Household Hazardous Waste Tips:

Empty containers can be thrown away.

Latex paint is not hazardous. Tips on drying it up are available at calhouncountymi.gov.

Please separate paint cans from the rest of your items.

Pack your items so they stay upright.

Use tarps and leak proof plastic totes or buckets to prevent spills in your vehicle.

Please label all items that are not in their original packaging.

You may be asked to park and wait if you want your gas cans returned.

For more information, visit calhouncountymi.gov/recycling.

