Looking for a deal? Try the Barberton Citywide Garage Sale this weekend

Gerald Swain looks for bargains on 6th Street NW during a citywide garage sale on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Barberton, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Every year about this time, Barberton becomes a bargain-hunter's delight.

That's when the Barberton Citywide Garage Sale takes place, when homeowners become entrepreneurs without the paperwork or fee requirements of a permit.

The sale has become a tradition in the city, originating from neighborhood sales and growing into an all-over-Barberton event about 13 years ago.

Thornwood Drive resident Angela Nonno reboots a DJ Hero2 system after showing it to a customer at her garage sale on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Barberton, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Not everyone participates, of course, but it's easy to find balloons marking streets where sales are taking place, or absent a balloon, the traditional yard sign with arrow pointing in the right direction.

This year, the sales started Thursday and run through Sunday.

All the way from Colombia

Over the years, the citywide sale has grown in popularity, drawing bargain hunters from surrounding communities. On Thursday, in fact, Jan Davis and Diane Kozak had customers from Colombia. The shoppers were on a church group visit to the U.S. and stopped by for a look.

"I gave them stuff and they bought some stuff," Davis said.

Rachel Henderson searches for a bargain at a garage sale across from Lake Anna on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Barberton, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Davis said traffic was steady at her 6th Street Northwest home near Lake Anna. She said she's had garage sales before, but this one was off to a strong start.

"I've never made the kind of money I made today — $105 and it's early," she said.

Her neighbor, Diane Kozak, wasn't having the same luck, but she was enjoying the start of the citywide event.

"The best part is the people," she said.

'I had somebody waiting here at 7:30'

Across town on Meadowood Drive in the Austin Estates neighborhood, Maryann Struckel was seeing good traffic, too.

"It's been really busy," she said. "This is the first year I've ever done a Thursday and ... there's lots of sales."

Maryann Struckel ties a balloon to her Meadowood Drive mailbox during a citywide garage sale on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Barberton, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

She said she likes to offer a lot of items, tries to organize them well and keep them clean and "well-priced."

"I had somebody waiting here at 7:30 a.m.," she said.

Around the corner on Thornwood Drive, Angela Nonno said she's planning to run her sale through Saturday. The neighborhood, she said, had another sale in May.

"(We) try to find another home for things we don't need anymore," she said.

'I'm buying all their stuff'

At 150 5th St. NE near Summa Barberton Hospital, Nancy Laria was overseeing a multi-family sale.

"This is a big one," she said. "We've been busy all day. They started coming about 8 (a.m.)"

Laria's friend Paulette Criss of Cuyahoga Falls, said she took a break from helping out to make some purchases.

"I'm buying all their stuff," she said.

The fun of garage sales

On 16th Street Northwest near Tuscarawas Avenue, Beverly Vidergar was selling a family heirloom among the other items. The oak children's bench was handmade by her uncle, who cut down the tree it was made from. Nearby, a Kenmore Sewing Serger was for sale.

Vidergar said traffic was slow Thursday, but didn't seem upset.

"We're sitting here playing cards and we're having fun," she said.

Bill Skinner scored a stereo with Boze speakers while shopping at a garage sale on Meadowood Drive on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Barberton, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Bill Skinner started deal-hunting early and was still going at it in the afternoon. He hit the Castle, Thornwood and Meadowood sales and was starting to load up his truck.

"I'm searching for a good deal," he said. "Everybody does."

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj or Facebook at www.facebook.com/alan.newsman.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Barberton's annual garage sale event features lots of sales, deals