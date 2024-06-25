Looking to cool off this summer? Visit these northeastern Wisconsin splash pads

The new Gail R. Fischer Family Lily Pad Splash Play opened last year at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

Looking to beat the heat this summer season?

Thankfully, northeastern Wisconsin has a plethora of splash pad options. These features have a concrete or otherwise safe surface and spray water from multiple points, making it a fun alternative to a swimming pool.

Here's a list of local splashpads, along with their operating hours:

Some pools, such as Erb Pool in Appleton, contain water features. Since these are part of the pool space, they are often not classified as splash pads. Kaukauna's municipal pool will soon include a splash pad, which the city's Community Enrichment and Recreation Director Terri Vosters said they hope to open in the next few weeks.

There are a few other area splashpads that are set to open later this summer:

Sunset Beach in Kimberly is due to wrap up construction on its splash pad in August, said Holly Femal, the village's community enrichment director. It will be included in beach admission, she said.

Donna Harlow, Little Chute's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department program supervisor, said an inclusive splash pad is expected to be installed at Van Lieshout Park by the end of August.

Rendering of the splash pad coming to Little Chute's Van Lieshout Park in 2024.

