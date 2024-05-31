Looking to celebrate Pride this year in New England? Here are 9 events worth traveling for

June is almost upon us, which means Pride events are popping up all over New England.

Food, drinks, live entertainment, and more often than not a slew of local business vendors make Pride celebrations a family friendly daytrip activity when looking to be outside and enjoy the good weather. Or maybe you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community and simply want to soak up as much queer joy as you can.

Whichever camp you're in, picking which events to attend and where can be a tricky decision. To make this Pride month easier, we've listed the major events across New England that are worth hopping in the car for.

Starting with Massachusetts, which recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Goodridge v. Department of Public Health, the ruling that made the Bay State the first in the country to legalize gay marriage.

Massachusetts

Kiki Fox draws in the Provincetown Pride crowd during the rally at Town Hall

Boston Pride for the People Festival and Parade

When: June 8

What to expect: Following a shake-up, Boston Pride has emerged in a new more inclusive and diverse incarnation. The festival on Boston Common will feature entertainment and vendors from LGBTQ+ and POC owned businesses, followed by a Block Party at City Hall Plaza.

Provincetown Pride

When: May 31 to June 2

What to expect: If you believed Provincetown's queer friendly reputation would make for a can't-miss Pride celebration, you'd be right! The seventh annual celebration features a number of entertainers on a beautiful seaside locale.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Pride

When: June 15

What to expect: Providence will light up the night with the Illuminated Night Parade starting 8 p.m. on Dorrance Street. Leading up to the parade, attendees can enjoy the festival at District Park with a vendor exhibition of LGBTQ+ and ally-owned businesses, local artisans, and community organizations. From colorful merchandise to one-of-a-kind crafts, the vendor exhibition is an exciting marketplace and opportunity to support local creatives.

New Hampshire

The Portsmouth Pride celebration Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Portsmouth Pride

When: June 22

What to expect: Another city with a strong LGBTQ+ community, Portsmouth Pride will turn 10 this year. While the bulk of the celebrations will take place Saturday, the fun will start the night before on Friday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. with a Sunset Cruise launch party aboard the Thomas Laighton. The next day, enjoy a drag brunch at the Music Hall Lounge before joining a parade starting downtown to Strawberry Banke, which will be hosting the festival, entertainment and vendors.

Manchester Pride Festival

When: June 15

What to expect: Of course New Hampshire's biggest city would not be left out and is celebrating its 6th annual Pride Festival this year. The festivities begin with a Pride Parde down Elm Street to Veterans Park for an afternoon of activities including interactive art, live entertainment, youth activities, and more than 100 community vendors.

Vermont

Montpelier Pride Fest and Parade

When: June 31

What to expect: Vermont has events going on all month to check out, but the finale will take place on June 31 in the state capital on the State House lawn.

Maine

Ogunquit Pride will be on full display with five days of parties, dances and more.

Pride Portland

When: June 15

What to expect: Kicks off with a parade at 1 p.m. starting at Monument Square and ending at Deer Oaks Park where the main festival will be held. The theme this year is "Life is Art."

Ogunquit Pride

When: May 31 to June 2

What to expect: Seaside destination (recently named one of the best beach towns in the country by Thrillist) Ogunquit Pride kicks off with a flag raising in Veteran’s Park, followed by a “Picnic in the Park” event featuring live entertainment and LGBTQ+ vendors. Other activities throughout the weekend honor the history of the LGBTQ+ community in Ogunquit, with a variety of events hosted by member businesses, including music, movies, and live entertainment.

Connecticut

Pride in the Park 2024

When: June 8 (rain date June 9)

What to know: Hosted by the Triangle Community Center and celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Pride in the Park has become known as one of the biggest celebrations in the state. The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Norwalk. Enjoy performers, food trucks and a bar area.

Organizing an event?

We know there are more events out there. Have another you think should be featured? Email vmudambi@gannett.com.

