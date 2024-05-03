Looking to beat the Grand Canyon crowds? Try these 4 breathe-taking alternatives

Looking to enjoy the outdoors but want a bit more peace and quiet away from the crowds?

You’re in luck because USA TODAY and FamilyVacationist.com talked to Erin Ruane from RV Trader to compile a list of national park alternatives that could be a better-suited option for your next trip.

Ruane shared alternatives for many popular spots including one located right here in Arizona – the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon gets about 4.7 million annual visitors. The summer, particularly between June and August, tends to be the busiest season for visiting the 277-mile-long canyon, according to Travel and Leisure.

Whenever you’re heading to the National Park, an even better spot might be waiting for you to visit.

Other spots to visit: Can you guess Arizona's least visited National Park Service site?

Instead of the Grand Canyon, visit these other Arizona spots

The Grand Canyon isn’t the only large canyon you can visit in Arizona. There’s also Sycamore, which is Arizona’s designated wilderness area near Sedona and Flagstaff.

Ruane said she enjoys the canyon’s “vibrant cliffs, towering pinnacles, and desert riparian zones, providing a habitat for diverse wildlife, including black bears, mountain lions, and various other creatures."

“Encompassed by the Prescott, Kaibab, and Coconino National Forests, key attractions within the wilderness include Sycamore Falls and the Paradise Forks climbing crag,” Ruane said.

You can visit the Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona, known for its Triassic fossils. The park stretches north and south between Interstate 40 and U.S. 180. Activities at the Petrified Forest National Park include driving through the park, stopping at the overlooks, visiting the paleo lab, hiking the trails and exploring the backcountry.

More scenic United States canyons to see

There are also several other alternatives outside of Arizona.

Other options include the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Montrose County, Colorado and Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Texas.

One option is the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Montrose County, Colorado. Gunnison features wildlife from mule deer, elk and golden eagles to rocky mountain bighorn sheep and mountain lions.

You could also check out Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Texas. It can be explored by foot, mountain bike, horse or car and activities include camping, geocaching, studying nature and bird watching.

Reach the reporter at dina.kaur@arizonarepublic.com. Follow @dina_kaur on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4 stunning national parks to visit instead of Grand Canyon