Looking for an adventure to kick off your summer? Explore Oklahoma's state parks

With Memorial Day just around the corner, our parks team at the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation is gearing up for the unofficial start of summer — a season of outdoor adventures, family gatherings and unforgettable experiences.

And there’s no better way to kick off the season and make cherished memories than by exploring one of Oklahoma's state parks.

As the director of Oklahoma state parks, I’m privileged to have the opportunity to experience the beauty of our natural landscapes every day. One of the highlights of my job is getting to introduce people to hidden gems across the state, encouraging them to discover new and novel experiences they may not have known about before.

Summertime brings first-time visitors, as well as familiar faces to our parks, and there’s no greater joy than showing them the ropes.

More: Want to get your kicks on Route 66 in Oklahoma? Passport is your road map

Campers are pictured at Boiling Springs State Park.

Whether you're an avid hiker or camper, a fishing enthusiast or just seeking a peaceful retreat, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We have more than 30 state parks that stretch across every corner of the state, which allows visitors a chance to take some extra time to explore our charming small towns on the way. Not only does this introduce people to our history and culture, it also supports local museums, shops and restaurants that make up the fabric of our communities.

For anyone that’s looking to make plans this Memorial Day weekend, I encourage you to gather your friends and family and explore Oklahoma from a new point of view. You can go camping under the stars, kayaking on our vast lakes, spelunking in caves or riding across sand dunes. You’re sure to create new memories that will last a lifetime.

Last summer, we welcomed over 35,000 park bookings, a 30% increase over the previous year. This year, we hope to build on that momentum and welcome even more visitors to our parks.

Sequoyah State Park, near Wagoner in northeast Oklahoma, is one of the first places in the state where you can play FlingGolf.

Many of our state parks also will be hosting special events throughout the weekend leading up to Memorial Day, including a black light egg hunt at Tenkiller State Park, a round of Fling Golf at Sequoyah State Park, and a variety of family crafts and multiple opportunities for guided hikes at different park locations. Check with your local park to see what they have planned, and if you’re looking for an overnight getaway, book your stay while lodging is still available.

Whether you're seeking adventure or simply a moment of relaxation, Oklahoma state parks are ready to welcome you with open arms. Come join us this Memorial Day, and together, let’s celebrate the beginning of summer, and discover the beauty of Oklahoma's great outdoors.

More: We can’t be a pro-business state if we’re not telling Oklahoma’s story | Tourism official

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Memorial Day kicks off summer at state parks | TravelOK