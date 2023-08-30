How to look younger and fresher with jewellery alone

We are used to feeling that our make-up or clothes might be responsible for making us look less vibrant and youthful than we’d like, but sometimes it’s the smallest of details that can have the greatest impact.

Whether you’ve been hanging on to a piece of jewellery that has sentimental value or simply haven’t updated your collection since you bought into a trend that is now starting to feel tired, a small jewellery refresh could go some way to making you look and feel instantly fresher.

Jewellery that transcends age boundaries and stays timeless is a speciality of Sophie Howard, founder of By Pariah.

“Quality craftsmanship, enduring aesthetics, and versatility are universal qualities that can resonate with people of all ages,” says Howard, who counts Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner as clients. Her Large Drop Earrings have been a bestseller across all age ranges and it’s easy to see why - elegant and bold, they strike the perfect balance between statement and every day, and there’s not an occasion where they would be out of place.

By Pariah's Large Drop Earrings have been a bestseller across all age ranges - By Pariah

Gold jewellery has been ubiquitous for years, and whilst it’s a classic choice, some skin tones are more suited to silver. Mix and match it up to see which metal is more complimentary (especially on the ears where they can have highlighting and lifting qualities) and choose accordingly. Silver works really well on very pale skin tones and blondes, but stay clear of rose gold if you’re a redhead as the tones will clash. Lightly tanned and olive tones suit both metals, while darker and South East Asian colouring will let classic gold shine.

Consider skin tone when choosing metals - Otiumberg/Spinelli Kilcollin

Today’s roster of jewellery designers aren’t shying away from statement pieces and bold colours, but it now feels more modern to wear these creations with a light touch, artfully arranged and curated with a wink of a diamond here and there.

Colour comes in the form of carefully chosen gemstones such as muted smokey quartz or green agate. Pearls are misshapen to celebrate natural forms. Chunky chains have been downsized as we move away from 1980s style strands and look towards 1990s minimalism with a twist (this might be something that you bought the first time round that’s waiting to be reworn). Statement pieces are interesting in the way the metals have been formed rather than being overbearingly big or heavy, and the finish should be smooth and polished.

Eschew oversized orbs and opt for statement pieces cast in interesting shapes - Completedworks

Personalised jewellery has also had an update, particularly at Otiumberg, where name pendants crafted in solid gold have become modern treasures. “Sentimentality is best encapsulated through personalised pieces,” says co-founder Rosanna Wollenberg, who also suggests updating heirloom jewellery you might currently have by wearing it in a new way - she wears her grandmother’s ring on one of her gold chains.

Howard agrees, having melted down her grandmother’s wedding band to make her and her husband’s wedding rings. “The key is to strike a balance between preserving the sentimental value of the heirloom and making it a piece that you’ll love and wear regularly,” she advises, and encourages experimenting with your own pieces. “A brooch could be worn as a hairpin, a pendant could be styled as a bracelet charm.”

Modern treasure: a delicate name pendant cast in solid gold from Otiumberg - Otiumberg

Whether you update the pieces you currently own to make them right for today, or choose something new entirely, there are plenty of options. Here are some starting points for keeping your jewellery box timeless and modern.

Stacking rings

Choose one finger as a statement to stack up multiple rings. Mixing and matching gold and silver works really well here, and you can choose a style that has already combined the two. By Pariah creates some of the best stacking rings around, as well as providing great layering inspiration with its imagery - don’t be afraid to add in some colour and make sure your chosen ring size isn’t too tight.

Rings

Left to right: Sterling silver and 18k yellow gold ring, £385, Spinelli Kilcollin; Green moss agate and 14k gold ring, £370, By Pariah; Gold vermeil and sterling silver ring, £58, Mejuri

Reformed hoops

Hoops are an everyday go-to, but how about mixing it up a little? They can still be worn day-to-day, but consider adding a little more interest; All Blues’ Carved Snake hoops have an offbeat finish and silhouette which sets them apart from the classics, while Monica Vinader’s textured swirls play with form. At Kinraden, the Doric style comes in a range of different sizes, and the gemini gold and silver colourway is great if you’re willing to pay a little extra.

earrings

Left to right: Gold vermeil earrings, £125, Monica Vinader; Sterling silver earrings, £189, Kinraden; Gold plated hoops, £102, Misho

Introduce some colour

The beautiful muted smokey quartz of this Otiumberg ring will change colour in different lights and is just chunky enough to garner attention. Add interest to a white shirt and jeans with a string of coloured gemstone - it’s wise to choose a single colour here to avoid looking too much like you’ve returned from a beachside holiday.

Introduce some colour

Clockwise from left: Gold plated and red imperial jasper necklace, £129, Missoma; Rhodium plated and blue topaz earrings, £90, Astrid & Miyu; Smokey quartz and 9k gold ring, £795, Otiumberg;

Conversation-starter pendants

Cord necklace chains have made their way back into fashion and can have great impact. Alighieri’s is adjustable so you don’t have a knot at the back of your neck and can be worn at any length you like. Ella Stern’s gemstone pieces are beautifully dainty - this one sits right alongside the collarbone, which makes it easy to layer with other necklaces.

pendants

Gold vermeil necklace, £165, Studio Keble; Gold plated necklace, £395, Alighieri; Citrine, emerald and gold plated necklace, £320, Ella Stern

Add a bit of bling

Diamonds and gold are a classic combination, and this year they’re not just to be saved for best. Tennis necklaces and bracelets have emerged as an easy way to enhance a simple outfit - just add a T-shirt - and the popularity of zirconia means you don’t have to pay diamond prices. Carolina de Barros has hidden white sapphires in her wax cast Dalia ring, which will glint as it catches the light.

Add a bit of bling

Clockwise from top left: Pearl and zirconia gold vermeil bracelet, £305, Completedworks; Gold plated zirconia tennis necklace, £250, Daphine; Gold plated and white sapphire ring, £155, Carolina de Barros

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.