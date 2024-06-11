A look into Topeka Public Schools 2024 Summer Meal Program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Food Service Manager Chris Wagner give an inside look into the 2024 Summer Meal Program, incorporating that program across Shawnee County and the enrichment programs available to students this summer.

Over 650 Kansas cattle sent to landfill or buried in 2023

For details, watch the interview above.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.