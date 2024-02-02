A look at the moon by degrees as it hits last quarter | The Sky Guy

Last month I wrote about why the moon looked so much bigger in the winter. Let’s keep discussing the moon.

The moon covers about one-half a degree of the sky so if you put two moons side-by-side they equal one degree of sky. Its 180 degrees from one horizon to the opposite horizon or 360 moons side by side.

The super pink moon rises over Tallahassee, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The moon is the closest and brightest it will be this year.

Astronomers measure objects by how many degrees of the sky or fraction thereof, an object covers. Each degree is divided into 60 minutes of arc and each minute is divided into 60 seconds of arc, so the moon covers 30 minutes of arc.

Jupiter covers about 45 seconds of arc while Saturn from ring tip to ring tip is about the same. You can fit the image of Saturn into Jupiter.

Normally we think of galaxies as being faint and tiny. Yet the Andromeda Galaxy measures 3 degrees or six full moons and can be seen without optical aid from a dark site. Unfortunately, your eye is not sensitive enough to see but the center of the galaxy. Do a “Moon vs Andromeda” internet search for cool images illustrating this.

Morning sky: Very bright Venus rises in the east around 6:00 am in early February and around 6:30 a.m. late in the month. Mercury rises around 7 a.m. early in February and enters the Sun’s glare mid-month. Mars rises around 7 a.m. throughout the month. Watch the moon pass a couple of bright stars and planets, see below for dates.

Evening sky: Saturn is low in the southwest at sunset in early February and enters the Sun’s glare by the end of the month. Brilliant Jupiter is halfway up just west of south at sunset and sets around midnight late in the month. Watch the moon pass a couple of bright stars and planets, see below for dates.

2nd: Last quarter moon.

3rd: Tallahassee Astronomical Society’s free planetarium show, “February Skies over Tallahassee,” at the Downtown Digital Dome Theatre and Planetarium at the Challenger Learning Center (not recommended for children under 5). Doors close at 10 a.m. sharp.

3rd: Star party at Florida Caverns State Park 6:30 to 9 p.m. Central time (weather permitting).

5th: Moon near bright star Antares (“Rival of Mars”) in Scorpius in the morning sky.

7th: Moon, Venus, and Mars form triangle just before sunrise low in the southeast.

9th: New moon.

14th: Moon near Jupiter in the evening sky.

16th: First quarter moon near Pleiades (“Subaru”) star cluster in the evening sky.

16th: First quarter moon observing at Cascades Park.

20th: Moon near bright star Pollux in Gemini in the east at sunset.

22nd: Venus and Mars really close together very low in the east before sunrise. You need a clear view of the eastern horizon and optical aid.

23rd: Moon near bright star Regulus in Leo in the east at sunset.

24th: Mag Lab open house solar observing 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting).

24th: Full Moon.

28th: Moon near bright star Spica in Virgo before sunrise.

Check out TAS’s events calendar at tallystargazers.org.

Ken Kopczynski is a former president of the Tallahassee Astronomical Society, a local group of amateur astronomers.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: What to expect in February with moon in last quarter | The Sky Guy