Look inside: $1.9 million Reynoldsburg home with party barn for weddings

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A gated Reynoldsburg estate is on the market for $1.9 million, listed as an “oasis” with a movie theater, sauna and barn including a guest suite and a event space used for wedding receptions.

The 8,300 square-foot home at 640 Lancaster Avenue was built in 1999. (Courtesy Photo/Jeff Ramm with Coldwell Banker Realty)

An “oasis near everything, yet with a total sense of privacy,” the 8,300-square-foot home at 640 Lancaster Ave. was built in 1999 with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathroom and a five-car garage. The estate sits on more than three-and-a-half acres, guarded by a gated entrance and a 900-foot drive-through.

Through the front double doors, guests are greeted by the two-story, A-frame great room featuring exposed beams and large windows overlooking the property’s backyard. The kitchen with a breakfast nook, a dining room, a private office and the master bedroom sit off the main living room.

Inside the 8,300 square-foot Reynoldsburg home. (Courtesy Photo/Jeff Ramm with Coldwell Banker Realty)

Two additional bedroom suites can be found up the staircase. On the lower level, a second family room with a bar features a walk-out to the backyard and connects to the at-home movie theater. A second kitchen, the fourth bedroom and a sauna round out the downstairs amenities.

A 2,600-square-foot “barndominium” can also be found on the property separate from the main home, which the listing boasts as a “revenue generating facility.” Built in 2007, the structure includes a guest suite with a great room, kitchen and a bedroom. On the other side, an event space features a bar, rustic chandeliers and a stage with spot lighting.

The 2,600 square-foot “barndominium” built in 2007. (Courtesy Photo/Jeff Ramm with Coldwell Banker Realty)

The 8,300 square-foot home at 640 Lancaster Avenue was built in 1999. (Courtesy Photo/Jeff Ramm with Coldwell Banker Realty)

