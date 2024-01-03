Take a Look at These Fun Disney Movies Movies Coming Out in 2024

Take a second to think about all of your favorite movies. No matter how short or long the list may be, there's a good chance that a Disney film holds a spot on it! Disney as a whole has long become a powerhouse in the movie industry, not that you needed us to tell you that—but the company seriously hits every corner! There are a bunch of Disney Christmas movies perfect for the holidays, sad Disney movies for when you're craving a tearjerker, and, of course, some funny kid movies that are great for the whole fam. Well, now that we've reached a new year, we thought we'd list some of the most anticipated Disney movies coming out in 2024!

If you love live-action remakes, you'll be excited to know that Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release later this year. (Our musical hearts are pounding at that thought!) Those who enjoy more of a documentary vibe, there's a lot of content on here for you, too! (Hint: One of them has to do with outer space!) You can also count on family movies, with Inside Out 2 making its debut this year. There's a bunch to work with, so read on and let us know what you're most excited for!

The Space Race

Release Date: February 12, 2024

Cast: Leland Melvin, Ed Dwight Jr., Guion Bluford, and Charles Bolden.

Disney is beginning its year of cinema with an informative and inspirational flick. The Space Race is a documentary that focuses on the real lives of the Black members of NASA who helped shape the program into what it is today.

Disney+ / National Geographic

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Cast: Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen, and William H. Macy.

Planet of the Apes fans will love this powerful story of a brave ape who seeks justice, freedom, and a new life after his entire clan was taken captive by an opposing group. His journey moves forward with the help of a human with a big heart.

Disney / 20th Century Studios

Inside Out 2

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, and Maya Hawke.

Riley is growing up, which means her mind is developing! Her emotions (which all have personalities of their own) are shocked when this means a new member is joining them: Anxiety!

Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar

Deadpool 3

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Uggams, Owen Wilson, and Morena Baccarin.

It's the collaboration Marvel fans everywhere have been waiting for! Wolverine, who is known for being stern and straight-faced, realizes he's in for a doozy when he meets the rather spunky and silly superhero, Deadpool.

Disney / Marvel

Alien: Romulus

Release Date: August 16, 2024

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and David Jonsson.

The Alien franchise is getting a new installment, this one being a standalone that focuses on a new era with an entirely different set of characters. Watch as the crew discovers what the Xenomorphs are, and just how grueling they can be.

Disney / 20th Century Studios

The Amateur

Release Date: November 8, 2024

Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, and Julianne Nicholson.

Who doesn't love an espionage storyline? This thriller will tell the story of a witty CIA cryptographer who quickly works his way up the agency, forcing them to embark on a mission that's rather personal to him: The takedown of the group responsible for his wife's death.

FREDERIC J. BROWN - Getty Images

Mufasa: The Lion King

Release Date: December 20, 2024

Cast: Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Aaron Pierre.

If you enjoyed the live-action version of The Lion King, then get ready for this new take that centers around one of Disney's biggest villains: Mufasa! You can count on it being just as musically-enthralling, too.

Walt Disney Studios

Young Woman and the Sea

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Lily James, Stephen Graham, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Hyoie O'Grady.

Those familiar with the story of Gertrude Ederle (the American Olympic champion and first woman to swim across the English Channel) know how moving this retelling of her story is going to be. Prepare for chills and some newfound knowledge on the historic figure.

Anthony Harvey - Getty Images

Suncoast

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney, Daniella Perkins, and Ella Anderson.

Dysfunctional families exist, sure. But this teen gal is convinced that her mother is the strangest and strictest of 'em all. So, it makes sense as to why it's up to her to help her brother seek the medical attention he needs for a serious illness.

Disney Searchlight Pictures

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds

Release Date: Spring 2024

Cast: Hideo Kojima, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Shinji Mikami, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Hideo Kojima is a successful and popular Japanese video game designer, and this documentary gives a beautiful look into his creative mind. You'll learn just how he fabricates his very intricate worlds.

Disney+

