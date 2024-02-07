Look Back ... to Teacher of the Year winners, 1999

Feb. 6—Feb. 6, 1949, in The Star: Carl H. Merrill, former Annistonian and member of a family known throughout the state, has completed his legal training at the University of Alabama and has begun the practice of law in Heflin. Mr. Merrill, a graduate of Anniston High School, studied at Marion Military Institute and the U.S. Naval Academy before receiving his bachelor's degree at Alabama in 1940. He is a veteran and is now associated with his father, Judge W. B. Merrill, and brother, Pelham Merrill, of the law firm Merrill and Merrill. Also this date: Harold "Frog" Willingham added another first to his 15-year-old name last week when he became Anniston's youngest ham radio operator. Passing a difficult Morse code test and learning radio theory enabled the Anniston High School sophomore to obtain his license from the FCC. He's also an athlete, being the youngest member of Anniston High School's football team. Additionally: In the real estate listings, a house near Anniston Country Club described as a "modern bungalow" boasts two bedrooms and a bath as well as living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. It's insulated and has two thermostat-controlled gas floor furnaces. All of this on a nice fenced lot is for sale for $8,995 [or about $115,000 in today's value].

Feb. 6, 1999, in The Star: Andrea Ferrell and Iris Jemison were honored yesterday as Anniston City Schools' "Teachers of the Year" during a banquet at Regions Bank for the school system staff. A graduate of Talladega College, Mrs. Jemison head the language arts department at Anniston Middle School and is leader of the school's reading team and is the Scholars Bowl coordinator. Mrs. Ferrell, a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a master's degree, Mrs. Ferrell has taught for 13 years, the last three at Golden Springs Elementary.