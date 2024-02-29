Look Back ... to open house at First Baptist, 1949

Feb. 28—Feb. 28, 1949, in The Star: Approximately 3,000 people visited the new First Baptist Church on West 15th Street in Anniston when members of the church held open house yesterday afternoon. Construction of the new sanctuary and Sunday school building began Feb. 2, 1948, and yesterday the first day of worship was held for members in the new structure. Pews and pulpits have yet to be installed, but they're expected to arrive within the next four months. Also this date: Pfc Billy A. Hagler, son of Mrs. W. I. Hagler of 101 West 17th Street in Anniston, has graduated from the clerk-typist course at the USAF Technical School at Fort Francis E. Warren, in Wyoming.

Feb. 28, 1999, in The Star: State school Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson confirmed yesterday that he is "concerned" that test scores at Anniston High School this spring might not show the improvement needed to avoid state takeover of the high school this summer. Richardson said he bases his concern on progress reports from the state team assigned to help the high school improved test scores enough to avoid the takeover and on his own visit to the school earlier this year. Also this date: The Calhoun County school system has named its teachers of the year, and the county's nominees have been announced for the Jacksonville State University Teacher Hall of Fame. The system's teachers of the year are Alice Faye Reynolds of Saks Elementary and Carolyn Serviss of Saks High School. The system's nominees for the Hall of Fame are Anne Case of Saks Elementary School, Cindy McDaniel of Saks Middle School and Gail Carpenter of Ohatchee High School.