Look Back ... to a few words about television, 1948

Aug. 18—Aug. 18, 1948, in The Star: Television will be a potent force for future world peace, according to Malcolm Street, manager of radio station WHMA, who was guest speaker at yesterday's meeting of the Anniston Rotary Club. When perfected, television, on an international scale, will do much to banish narrow sectional prejudices, and will promote understanding between peoples of different nations, eliminating some of those most common causes of conflicts between governments, declared Mr. Street. He estimated that by 1952, Americans would own 13,000,000 television receivers, and that broadcasts would be available to 90 percent of the population at that time.

Aug. 18, 1998, in The Star: Due to renovation construction delays and other problems, desks for seven classes at Norwood Elementary school in Anniston have been set up in the school's gymnasium, separated by portable chalkboards. Two special education classes will meet on the gym stage. Norwood is the most serious immediate problem the Anniston system faces at the start of school, being in the worst condition of the three schools that have undergone renovation this summer. Still, despite the disarray, the spirit was upbeat at a staff meeting yesterday afternoon — even though roll books and grade books were missing, buried somewhere under stacks of displaced cartons and desks.