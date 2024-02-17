Look Back ... to doubts about ADEM's effectiveness, 1999

Feb. 16—Feb. 16, 1949, in The Star: According to an article about the growth of telephone service in Anniston, it's noted that fewer than 100 listings were recorded in 1903, the year Southern Bell took over from a private communications firm which began serving the market in 1897. Today, in 1949, Anniston is one of seven Alabama cities with local listings numbering 10,000 or more telephones. That figure was attained last week, reflecting 100 percent growth since 1941. That year, business, private and governmental phones numbered slightly less than 4,000; relatively few installations were made during the war, but since that time, prosperity and demand have sent the number shooting upward, despite the critical shortage of some raw materials. Also this date: GeorgeAnn Davenport, Anniston High School senior and campus leader, will represent the school Feb. 18 in the county finals of the American Legion Oratorical Contest at Legion Hall, it was announced today. Miss Davenport, an honor student at Anniston High, is prominent in school activities. County high school finalists who will compete Friday include the following: Jean Poss, Ohatchee High School, daughter of A. C. Poss of Ohatchee; Jean Kennedy, Piedmont High School, daughter of the Rev. M. M. Kennedy of Piedmont; Bill Jones, Jacksonville High School, son of Dr. J. H. Jones of the college faculty; and Jack Borders of Oxford, who will represent Calhoun County High School, where he's a member of the junior class and a popular campus leader. He's the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Borders of Oxford.

Feb. 16, 1999, in The Star: "The contradictions and inconsistencies in that permit are ridiculous," says Katrina Clower, a Borden Springs resident who opposes plans to allow a mining operation in that community. A company called HarGall plans to mine platinum and gold by digging up shale, and treating it with acidic chemicals. Little Terrapin Creek is the tributary that could be damaged. Ms. Clower is upset that the mining company might move in and she's upset that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, which has apparently never seen an industrial permit application it doesn't like, might allow it to happen. Her voice is among a growing chorus of ADEM critics who are increasingly frustrated by the gap they see between the state's environmental responsibility and ADEM's limited mission. "They're looking at things in technical terms and not seeing the big picture, like the effects [of a proposed industry] on wildlife or the community," said Pat Byington, former executive director of the Alabama Environmental Council.