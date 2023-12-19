Look Back ... to a counteroffer for a wildlife refuge, 1998

Dec. 18—Dec. 18, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn't publish on that day of the week.

Dec. 18, 1998, in The Star: Within a short time, three of the four platoons of the 11th Chemical Company, based at Fort McClellan, will be deployed for active duty in the Persian Gulf, according to fort spokesman Lt. Col. Rick Thomas. A reserve unit from Fort McClellan's 310th Chemical Company is already on its way. Almost all of the the U.S. Army's chemical specialists are trained at Fort McClellan. Also this date: The Fort McClellan Development Joint Powers Authority yesterday unveiled a map going more than 7,000 acres along the eastern side of the post to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to preserve mountain longleaf pines and other related rare species. The FWS, along with the Alabama Department of Conservation, had previously asked for 10,000 to 12,000 acres, which adds to the aforementioned figure with acreage to the west and south. Officials who favor the 7,000-acre figure speak in terms of needing to have as much land as is feasible for industrial development.