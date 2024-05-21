Take a look: 4 houses under $200k in Las Cruces

May 21—Las Cruces is a beautiful city in southern New Mexico with more than 300 days of sunshine throughout the year. The weather is warm and dry, and the people are friendly. These four houses on the market for under $200,000 in the city offer fixer-upper opportunities and are conveniently located near New Mexico State University and other attractions such as shopping and dining.

1313 Davis

This property is ideal for the do-it-yourself type as there are renovations needed to get the buildings up to date. The spacious house offer opportunity for a commercial and residential space. There is an oversized garage and storage bays. The house is located in valley, near the Rio Grande and soccer fields.

Price: $127,500

Year built: 1949

House size: 2,500 square feet

Lot size: 0.16 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 full bath

1605 S Telshor

Located minutes from schools, shopping and dining, this townhouse is less than a 10-minute drive from New Mexico State University. The home has washer and dryer hookups, swamp cooler and the kitchen has a dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. There is an enclosed backyard, perfect for taking in a cool evening in privacy.

Price: $155,000

Year built: 1979

House size: 1,043 square feet

Lot size: 0.06 acres

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full bath, 1 three-quarter bath

1917 E Idaho

This home is centrally located, less than 10-minute drive from New Mexico State University, shopping, dining and Downtown. There is tile throughout the home for easy cleaning. A locked shed in the back offers extra storage for tools or other outdoor equipment. The backyard has a porch and is a blank slate, fenced in with cinder block and chain link fences.

Price: $159,900

Year built: 1954

House size: 780 square feet

Lot size: 0.14 acres

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 half-bath

1635 Paxton

Located within walking distance of parks and groceries, restaurants and schools, this home boasts tile and fresh paint throughout. The almost quarter acre lot is a blank slate awaiting your vision. There is a shed in the back for housing extra storage.

Price: $175,000

Year built: 1965

House size: 1,260 square feet

Lot size: 0.20 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full bath