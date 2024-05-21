Take a look: 4 houses under $200k in Las Cruces
May 21—Las Cruces is a beautiful city in southern New Mexico with more than 300 days of sunshine throughout the year. The weather is warm and dry, and the people are friendly. These four houses on the market for under $200,000 in the city offer fixer-upper opportunities and are conveniently located near New Mexico State University and other attractions such as shopping and dining.
1313 Davis
This property is ideal for the do-it-yourself type as there are renovations needed to get the buildings up to date. The spacious house offer opportunity for a commercial and residential space. There is an oversized garage and storage bays. The house is located in valley, near the Rio Grande and soccer fields.
Price: $127,500
Year built: 1949
House size: 2,500 square feet
Lot size: 0.16 acres
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 1 full bath
1605 S Telshor
Located minutes from schools, shopping and dining, this townhouse is less than a 10-minute drive from New Mexico State University. The home has washer and dryer hookups, swamp cooler and the kitchen has a dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. There is an enclosed backyard, perfect for taking in a cool evening in privacy.
Price: $155,000
Year built: 1979
House size: 1,043 square feet
Lot size: 0.06 acres
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1 full bath, 1 three-quarter bath
1917 E Idaho
This home is centrally located, less than 10-minute drive from New Mexico State University, shopping, dining and Downtown. There is tile throughout the home for easy cleaning. A locked shed in the back offers extra storage for tools or other outdoor equipment. The backyard has a porch and is a blank slate, fenced in with cinder block and chain link fences.
Price: $159,900
Year built: 1954
House size: 780 square feet
Lot size: 0.14 acres
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1 half-bath
1635 Paxton
Located within walking distance of parks and groceries, restaurants and schools, this home boasts tile and fresh paint throughout. The almost quarter acre lot is a blank slate awaiting your vision. There is a shed in the back for housing extra storage.
Price: $175,000
Year built: 1965
House size: 1,260 square feet
Lot size: 0.20 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1 full bath