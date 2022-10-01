Amazon is having a massive sale on fan favorite fall fashion — today only, from $16

Get up to 48% off tops, dresses and jackets, 'til midnight.

The calendar says it's October, but if the weather has you confused, we don't blame you if haven't start your fall shopping yet. That's probably a good thing, because if your wardrobe needs some fall flare, today is the day to stock up on fall pieces — Amazon is having a huge sale on shopper favorite tops, dresses and jackets from Longyuan. You can get up to 48% off, today only!

LONGYUAN Pleated Front Fall Casual Top $19 $31 Save $12 $19 at Amazon Flowy and floral, nearly 4,000 shoppers give this soft fall top a glowing five-star review. Choose from 32 different colors and prints.

"I love the casualness of this shirt," wrote a rave reviewer who calls it her new favorite shirt. "I purchased my 1st one a couple weeks ago & have since purchased several more in various colors. It is nicely made, comfortable to wear & the fabric is on point. This top can be casual over jeans & leggings or dressed up over dress pants with a scarf or pendant. I purchased the long sleeved shirts which are perfect for fall & winter wear."

LONGYUAN Fuzzy Fleece Coat $30 $39 Save $9 $30 at Amazon This fuzzy coat is cozier than you'd think. Made with polyester and spandex, it's made for comfort and comes in 27 different colors and prints.

"I love this for indoors when I feel a little chilly but don't want to raise the thermometer," reported one of 1,000 rave reviewers. "It is so comfy. I call it my wearable blanket. It's light weight and warm and stuffs in a bag easily to take along with you to movies or waiting rooms, which I have done."

LONGYUAN Casual Loose Winter Dress $26 $41 Save $15 $26 at Amazon Wear it as a dress with tights or as a tunic with leggings, 6,000 rave reviewers have made this part of their fall wardrobes.

"I love this dress! I get so many compliments every time I wear it," wrote a very excited shopper. "Great material, and SO comfortable!!! It looks amazing, but feels like you’re in your comfiest pajamas! I like that it’s long sleeved, but I don’t get hot & sweaty living and working in south Florida. It’s forgiving and slimming for being a loose fitting dress-it’s a great cut and a great price!"

Scroll on for more of today's fashion deals.

Turtleneck Striped Knit Pullover $30 $38 Save $8

Casual Short Sleeve Top $17 $30 Save $13

Short Sleeve Casual Loose Dress $21 $40 Save $19

Stretchy Sun Dress $23 $41 Save $18

Plus Size Maxi Loose Beach Dress $28 $46 Save $18

Winter Fuzzy Hoodies $26 $32 Save $6

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.