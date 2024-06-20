It's the longest day of the year! Here's 25+ Texas things to do before sunset

Today is the longest day of the year, and there's no better way to spend those extra daylight hours than participating in some quintessential Texas activities.

Whether you're a native Texan or just passing through, here's a list of things to do that scream "Texas." How many can you check off before the sun sets?

Why is it the longest day of the year?

The summer solstice falls annually on June 20, marking the first official day of summer. The sun reaches its highest and northernmost points in the sky, bringing the longest period of sunlight for those in the Northern Hemisphere.

When is sunset in Texas?

Sunset times vary across the state. But from East Texas to West Texas, it ranges between 8:29 p.m. and 9:01 p.m.

Here are some things to do.

While we recognize some of these are more plausible than others, this is truly only a compilation of classic Texas activities. Remember, the goal is to cram in as many as possible on the longest day of the year.

Eat barbecue in Lockhart

Visit the Alamo in San Antonio

Dance at Gruene Hall

Eat a kolache from West, Texas

Go to a rodeo

Watch the Houston Astros game (on TV)

Visit the Stockyards in Fort Worth and watch the twice-daily cattle drive

Visit the Texas Capitol in Austin

Go two-stepping at Billy Bob’s Texas

Host a backyard barbecue

Enjoy a meal along the River Walk in San Antonio

Explore Big Bend National Park

Visit the Magnolia Market in Waco

Float a river

Go wine tasting in Fredericksburg

Visit the Fort Worth Zoo

Watch bats fly out from under the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin

Visit the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas

Go horseback riding

Eat Blue Bell ice cream

Take a scenic drive through Hill Country

Visit the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Go stargazing at the McDonald Observatory

Eat at the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo

Visit the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas

Visit the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station

Drink a Dr Pepper — or maybe two

Eat on the patio of Joe T. Garcia's in Fort Worth

(We would have added Whataburger to the list, but we all know it tastes best after sunset.)

