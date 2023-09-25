The Long Shadow, review: superior true crime that focuses on the Yorkshire Ripper's victims

Near the beginning of The Long Shadow (ITV1), detective Dennis Hoban arranges for a photo to be taken of four young children clutching their favourite toys. They have just learned that their mother, Wilma McCann, is dead. She was the first victim of the killer who came to be dubbed the “Yorkshire Ripper”, and had been working as a prostitute on the night she was murdered. “If we’re to get any help from the public, that’s the message: she was a mother of four kids. ‘Prostitute’ doesn’t come into it,” DCS Hoban tells his team.

By opening the drama with these children, The Long Shadow sends the same message. Some of Peter Sutcliffe’s victims were prostitutes, some were not. What does that matter? They were human beings, whose lives were taken in the most horrific way. The focus in this seven-part series is on the women, and on the police investigation.

Watching the two eldest waiting in vain at a bus stop for their mother to return, coats over their pyjamas, was heartbreaking, as was the moment when the girl asked Hoban where their mum is and he replied that she is up in Heaven (a small but remarkable performance from 11-year-old Alexa Goodall).

True-crime drama can leave viewers feeling queasy. But writer George Kay (Lupin, Litvinenko) has worked closely with relatives of the victims, who want the stories to be told. Over seven episodes, he has the space to take us into the lives of these women, to understand their circumstances.

In episode one, the focus was mostly on Emily Jackson (Katherine Kelly), the second woman to be murdered by Sutcliffe in 1976. A prologue used archive footage to illustrate the times: a rise in the cost of living, women in news clips speaking about financial hardship. Jackson lived in a neat semi-detached house in a respectable area; but her husband’s business was struggling, Christmas was looming, and Jackson was too proud to admit to family or the neighbours that they were short of money. Prostitution was meant to be a temporary fix.

The Long Shadow is a considered, unsensational handling of a story steeped in tabloid headlines, made all the more chilling by the fact that we know what is to come. The real-life investigation lends itself to drama, with the police following false leads. Among the fine ensemble cast, Toby Jones holds the centre as the dedicated, unshowy DCS Hoban, who is first to realise that a serial killer is at large.

