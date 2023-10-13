How Long Do Roofs Last? Plus How to Prolong Its Lifespan

Proper maintenance and high-quality materials and installation can ensure that your roof lasts for decades.

Laurie Black

When selecting a roof for new construction or replacing an old one, one of the primary questions homeowners ask is how long it will last. To maximize this costly project, ideally a roof would last at least 25 years or more. However, a roof’s life expectancy depends on various factors.

David Steckel, senior director of strategic partnerships at Thumbtack, says roof lifespans vary significantly by material. “Manufacturer specifications suggest that asphalt shingles last 20-30 years, wood shingles 20-50 years, metal roofing 40-70 years, and tile or concrete roofs over 50 years, with steeper slopes generally prolonging lifespan,” says Steckel. Here’s everything you need to know about a roof's life expectancy and how to prolong it.

How long do most roofs last?

A roof's lifespan varies significantly by material, geography, climate, and manufacturer specifications. As a general rule of thumb, here’s how long most roofs are expected to last:

Architectural shingles : 25–30 years

Asphalt shingles: 20-30 years

Clay tile : 50+ years

Metal : 40-70 years, depending on the type of metal and gauge. Copper can last 70+ years and zinc over 100+. The warranty for metal roofs varies by material type.

Slate tile : 50+ years

Tile or concrete : 50+ years

Wood shingles: 20-50 years

Steckel says roofs with steeper slopes generally have a longer lifespan. And though these are general timeframes, it is common to need repairs sooner. These guidelines are benchmarks for when to expect a complete replacement.

Factors That Impact the Lifespan of a Roof

Climate: The local climate and sun exposure significantly impact the lifespan of your roof. UV rays and heat can eventually break down the protective layer on shingles, causing them to crack or peel. Extreme weather, such as hail storms, tornadoes, and wind, can remove rivets or protective granules from shingles, causing moisture damage and roof leaks.

Color: Darker materials tend to absorb more heat from the sun, causing overheating and more wear and tear. They also make ventilating the roof more challenging.

Maintenance: Roofs need regular maintenance to stay in good condition. Annual inspections help identify common issues, such as cracked caulking or missing shingles, that homeowners can quickly repair before they worsen.

Quality of Installation: Poor installation, including bad nailing techniques, missing underlayment, sagging rooflines, and no drip edge, can lower the life expectancy of a roof. Research a credible roofing contractor with a long history of positive customer reviews. Check their licenses, qualifications, experience, and testimonials before deciding which to give your hard-earned money.

Quality of Material: Low-quality materials will probably need more repairs and maintenance, lowering the roof's life expectancy. Opt for superior versions to save in the long run.

Slope: Aside from wind, water is one of your roof’s worst enemies. The slope and pitch impact drainage. Poor drainage can lead to frequent repairs and replacements. Flat roofs and low slants are known for water accumulation, mold, fungus, and leaks.

Material Type: One of the main factors that impact the lifespan of your roof is the material used and its durability. For example, slate, copper, and tile roofs that tend to be on the high end of the price spectrum last much longer than most other roof types.

Underlayment: Underlayment is the waterproofing protection in place if the exterior roof gets damaged. It provides an additional layer of defense and helps prevent moisture buildup, mold, and rot.

Ventilation: A roof should have proper ventilation to help maintain consistent temperature control to reduce the risk of cracks from overheating and freezing. Signs of poor ventilation may include sagging ceilings, peeling paint, deteriorating shingles, extreme temperatures indoors, moisture in the attic, and/or ice accumulation in winter.

Expert Tips to Make a Roof Last Longer

"To prolong the life of their roof, homeowners should conduct regular inspections to catch issues early,” says Steckel. Regular gutter cleaning and trimming overhanging branches can prevent damage and promote proper ventilation. “Consider professional maintenance every few years to ensure the roof's longevity and protect their investment. These practices not only extend the roof's lifespan but also contribute to overall home safety and value,” he adds.

In addition, be mindful that what you put on your roof can cause damage and possibly void a warranty. Everything from Christmas lights and decorations to solar panels and satellite dishes can weigh down your roof, creating a potential hazard.

Be sure to read the fine print on the manufacturer’s warranty and your homeowner’s insurance policy to make sure that any modifications or temporary additions don't violate any of the protections in place to defray costs and provide ongoing maintenance.

Signs It’s Time to Repair (Not Replace) a Roof

Despite knowing the average lifespan of your roof, continuous monitoring of your roof's health is essential to know when to replace or repair it. A relatively young roof that shows signs of leaking or damage, but isn’t close to its end of life period, is likely just in need of patching and repair.

Steckel says if you can identify localized damage limited to a specific area or a few shingles and there are no underlying structural issues or extensive water damage, you might be able to simply get it repaired. Moss or algae growth can be treated and missing shingles can be replaced individually. In these instances, you likely don’t need to worry about a full roof replacement.

However, homeowners would be wise to have a roof inspector (not a contractor) take a look at the roof and perform an assessment. As neutral parties, inspectors can give an unbiased opinion of the roof’s vulnerabilities and offer expert advice about the likelihood of long-term damage. They will usually go on the roof or take drone footage to best assess and explain where there are trouble spots.

When you’re ready to get roof maintenance done, not only should you go back to the company that installed it in the first place, but you should also shop around for reputable roofing professionals in your area. Get a few different opinions and prices to better understand the options available and to avoid getting duped.

