Long-lost half sisters reunited after 50 years through Ancestry.com search

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Two half-sisters reunited after 50 years of wondering, which led them each on a journey to discover more about their biological families and to take advantage of DNA testing.

“I didn’t know my biological mother; my paternal grandparents raised me,” Karen Sandine said.

Her sister, Jennifer Johnson, was a ward of the state of Arkansas in Little Rock who helped complete a family that longed for a child.

Sandine and Johnson share the same mother but never knew Mom or each other.

Curiosity led them to research if they had a half-brother or sister.

“I went on Ancestry[.com] five years ago, and she found me, and I’m finding out so much that I have a family out there,” Johnson said.

Sandine joined Ancestry.com at the beginning of the year and instantly found the match.

Johnson waited for years for that exact moment.

“I have a sister that I never knew. It took 50 years and it’s a dream come true; I mean, I’m so excited,” Johnson said.

They both reached out, texted daily and tried to find the perfect time to meet after almost 50 years apart.

“It was just a little bit, I would say, overwhelming and exciting and emotional, very emotional at the same time as we found each other, and we met for the first time at 55 and 52,” Sandine said.

They are already finding similarities, such as their love for Diet Coke.

“Well, we’re still hoping to find our mother; she would be 74-75 if she were still alive,” Sandine said.

Until they learn more about her, they are excited to get to know each other more and continue their journey as sisters.

“I’m just over the moon, I can’t believe it,” Johnson said.

