Yes they're real! These long-lasting roses last up to three years — snag them this Valentine's Day while they're 46% off

I love receiving flowers as a gift. However, some of my girlfriends argue that anyone can pick up a last-minute bouquet for less than $20 at the grocery store, making them a low-effort purchase. So if it's the thought that counts, put a little more into it and order a flower arrangement in advance that shows you really care. Better yet, counter the argument that flowers don't last either, and get this box of roses that's guaranteed to last for up to three years!

The Glamour Boutique 16-Piece Forever Flowers are available on Amazon, and right now, they're marked 46% off.

Why is this a good deal?

Preserved flowers from other brands, like the Kardashian's favorite Venus et Fleur, cost hundreds of dollars. (The brand has a similar-looking arrangement currently going for $359!) The fact that this box is regularly under $100 already makes it a steal — but for $50, it's a shockingly good deal.

Why do I need this?

Again, flowers are a great gift, and with Valentine's Day coming up, you can't go wrong giving someone this gorgeous box of long-lasting roses. Give them to your significant other or your best friend and they'll be very well-received.

Glamour Boutique uses a unique preservation process to make its premium roses last for one to three years at their peak beauty. (The brand notes that it uses only nontoxic and environmentally-friendly chemicals.) Being that they're preserved, your recipient won't need to water them, trim the stems or do any maintenance. All they have to do is simply leave them in the box and admire them — that's it.

You can choose between seven colors, including red, pink, white, purple and yellow roses. The boxes also come in a range of sizes, from seven roses to 50 roses, starting at $29.95. However, the 16-piece arrangement feels full enough that you can put it on the kitchen table or coffee table without it taking up too much room. It's something to consider, since this is more of a long-term piece of decor.

Glamour Boutique's preserved roses come in seven vibrant colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers give the roses a five-star rating.

"Very beautiful gift," wrote one happy Amazon reviewer. "The person I sent this bouquet as a gift was very pleased to see beautiful real roses in such pretty setting."

"I was pleasantly surprised!" wrote another impressed reviewer. "Flowers were beautiful and worth every penny. I will never order anywhere else again, especially for the price, you can’t go wrong!"

"I’ve had these for over six months and they are still holding up well," shared another satisfied reviewer. "They did have a sort of chemical smell to them when they first arrived, but that has since faded... I have the Venus et Fleur roses which have lasted me over three years, smelled amazing, and they still look brand new, but they are much more expensive... This is an OK smaller alternative to those if that’s what you’re looking for."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

