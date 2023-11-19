How Long Does a Fridge Last? Plus Signs It's Time for a New One

Know the lifespan you can expect from your refrigerator and what you can do to extend it.

Kimberly Gavin

Similar to other large household appliances, the lifespan of a fridge is expected to be well over a decade. Exactly how long it lasts depends on how it’s used and maintained. Time, wear and tear, and part failures can make replacing a refrigerator urgent.

Knowing how long a fridge typically lasts lets homeowners know when a repair is (or isn’t) worth it and when to budget for a replacement. We called on experts to share how long fridges usually last and signs that it’s time to get a new one.

The Average Lifespan of a Fridge

“Refrigerators are built to last, and the need to replace a refrigerator varies with how the product is being used and cared for over time,” says Rebecca Cottrell of BSH Home Appliances. The average lifespan for refrigerators ranges from 10 to 14 years, she says.

Different fridge types have slightly different lifespans. Based on 2019 data, the average useful lifespan for a top-freezer refrigerator is 14 years, while a side-by-side refrigerator usually lasts just over 11 years, says Chris Doscher from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

“It is hard to gauge a timeline for fridge longevity from French door vs. top/bottom freezers, as there should be little to no difference in how long they work in a home,” Cottrell says. Smaller, more compact refrigerators have a shorter lifespan of four to 12 years, with the average lasting around eight years.

The quality, brand, and maintenance of the fridge can determine how long it will last.







Meet Our Expert

Rebecca Cottrell is senior vice president of refrigeration at BSH Home Appliances.

Chris Doscher is the director of communications for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.







Signs a Fridge Should Be Replaced

“Refrigerators are built to last, and the need to replace a refrigerator varies with how the product is being used and cared for over time,” Cottrell says. “Regular cleaning and service can contribute to a refrigerator’s lifespan.”

Several telltale signs indicate it’s the right time to replace your fridge.

Spoiled food. “If food is spoiling, it may be time to have your refrigerator serviced,” Cottrell says. Pay attention to where food spoils and how frequently. It could mean only a localized motor, drawer, or part needs to be replaced.

Water leaks. If the fridge or attached freezer temperature drops without warning, you’ll likely see leaks or puddles form under or behind the appliance. If there are frequent breakdowns like this, it may be more cost-effective to replace the refrigerator with a newer, more energy-efficient model.

Age. Age is a good indicator that a fridge is coming to the end of its life. Around the 10-year mark, keep an eye on the fridge to see if it starts to break down, overproduce condensation, emit excessive heat, or consistently cover frozen foods in thick layers of frost. Any combination of these signs indicates it may be time to replace the fridge.

Noise. Too much noise or none at all are signs it’s time for a refrigerator replacement.

Skyrocketing energy bills. Sudden increases in your electric bills might signal the fridge is working harder than it should to maintain its cool temperature. It could be time for a more energy-efficient model.

How to Help Your Fridge Last Longer

Proper maintenance and care for a fridge can maximize its lifespan. “It is important to familiarize yourself with your refrigerator’s use-and-care manual,” Doscher says. “The manual will contain information on maintenance and cleaning that is specific to your refrigerator.”

In addition, Cottrell says to regularly clean out the fridge and reach out to a service provider sooner rather than later if you notice a service problem.







Tips

Waiting too long to fix a small problem can create even bigger problems, like rotting flooring under the fridge, wet spots in the walls or adjoining cabinets, and foul odors throughout the home.







To clean the refrigerator, wipe down the inside and pull out any removable drawers. Wash both with warm, soapy water. “A good time to clean is before you go grocery shopping when your refrigerator isn’t full,” Doscher says. Clean and disinfect the refrigerator door handle weekly, especially during cold and flu season, he adds.

Doscher suggests unplugging your refrigerator and removing dust from the refrigerator coils at least every six months. He also says to check the water line to the fridge to ensure it doesn’t have any kinks that impede water flow.

These tips, tricks, and hacks can ensure that your refrigerator lasts many years.

