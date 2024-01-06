How Long Does Fermented Garlic Honey Last When Properly Stored?

We're fans of all things fermented, so it comes as no surprise that we consider fermented garlic honey to be a type of liquid gold -- just the mention of it makes our mouths water. Whether you're using it in a meat marinade, drizzling it over a warm salad, featuring it as a unique condiment for an impressive charcuterie board, or dosing yourself with a spoonful to help cure a common cold, fermented garlic honey can be your pantry's secret weapon. Even though it's delicious, you generally don't need to use large amounts to enjoy its healthy and tasty benefits, which means one batch can last you a substantial amount of time.

It's important to use any food before it spoils to avoid consuming anything moldy or bacteria-laden, which can cause an upset stomach or worse, food poisoning. The good news is that fermented garlic honey has a long shelf life when properly stored. But just how long does it stay fresh?

How To Properly Store Fermented Garlic Honey

Proper storage is the key to promoting fermented garlic honey longevity, which can be stored and consumed for up to 12 months after being made. During the fermentation process, which takes up to three weeks, the garlic-studded honey can be kept on your kitchen counter. Unless you want to halt the fermentation process, it doesn't need to be refrigerated. Instead, store your fermented garlic honey in a cool, dark place away from sunlight such as in a pantry or cupboard.

House the garlic and honey in a container with an airtight lid to prevent air, moisture, and other environmental contaminants from entering the container. Canning jars, vacuum-sealed containers, and plastic food containers with locking lids are great vessels for storing your garlicky honey. Raw honey has no expiration date, so you can help preserve the garlic by tilting or shaking the jar to fully coat the cloves as you ferment and use the mixture. You might consider labeling your fermented garlic honey with the date it was made so that you can properly track its lifespan.

Recognizing Signs Of Spoilage

Raw honey lasts pretty much indefinitely, and garlic is naturally loaded with antimicrobial and antibacterial elements, so fermented garlic honey could feasibly last for years. But it's not indestructible. No one wants to consume rotten food, so it's important to recognize signs of spoilage to avoid any potential health risks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that foods with low acid content, such as garlic, are at higher risk of developing the toxin that causes botulism. However, raw honey is acidic enough to prevent the bacteria. But just because fermented garlic honey poses little botulism risk, it should still be monitored for other signs of possible spoilage or contamination.

You could rely on your senses to determine if the mixture has gone bad. First is the nose test -- sour or rancid smells are a sure sign that it's time to toss your batch of fermented garlic honey. Then comes the eye test -- if you see mold or unusual cloudiness, toss it. Remember that fermenting the mixture results in small bubbles, but this isn't anything to worry about. Bubbles are a sign that your fermentation process is well underway.

As long as you properly store it, you'll be enjoying the many flavor and health benefits of fermented garlic honey for a full year.

