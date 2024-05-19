How long is the cicada season in Illinois?

After 17 years underground, billions of periodical cicadas are about to emerge.

The emergence of two broods across Illinois is an event that has not occurred in over 200 years and will not happen again for another two centuries. Here are some things to know about the Brood XIII cicadas that will soon blanket most of Illinois and fill the air with their sounds.

How long are the cicadas here?

Sources vary a bit on this question. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said adult periodical cicadas live about a month. The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History estimated that adult periodical cicadas live just three to four weeks, while the University of Purdue told readers the cicadas will be "gone in a month-and-a-half.”

Are cicadas dangerous?

Cicadas are not dangerous. USA TODAY reported that cicadas do not sting or bite because they lack the appropriate mouthparts. They pose no hazards to pets, which can eat them in small amounts without risk. Gorging on them, however, can cause an upset stomach and vomiting.

What kills cicadas?

Cicadas have no shortage of natural predators, according to a recent article by the University of Purdue. Bears, raccoons, various types of birds and fish, the occasional daring human and “every other animal that can eat insects will stuff themselves on this cicada feast.” Perhaps the most famous predator is the cicada killer, a large hornet specially adapted to hunt and kill … well … cicadas.

How to get rid of cicadas?

The pest control company Terminix does not offer or recommend any type of chemical deterrent for keeping cicadas out of a homeowner’s trees or plants. According to the company’s website, “treatment is often unnecessary as cicada activity is typically short-lived, and these insects will go away on their own in approximately 5-6 weeks.”

The company did, however, provide a few do-it-yourself tips for keeping cicadas from damaging plants and trees. They included:

Wrapping young tree trunks with foil barrier tape to prevent pests from climbing.

Covering trees and shrubs with netting.

Hosing trees down with water to remove cicadas.

Plucking the insects from leaves by hand. Hopefully, there won’t be many after the taping, netting and hosing.

Cicadas can also occasionally wander into homes, where they will announce their living presence with a noisy serenade before announcing their deaths with a noxious smell. Terminix acknowledged that most homeowners could do without loud, malodorous, six-legged guests; they recommend sealing any openings around doors, windows and patio screens.

What purpose do cicadas serve?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency noted that cicadas can provide certain environmental benefits. They are a valuable food source for birds and other predators, can aerate lawns and improve water filtration into the ground, and add nutrients to the soil as they decompose.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: How long are the cicadas here in Illinois?