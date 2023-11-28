How Long Should My Baby's Nap Be?

A baby's nap schedule can be both confusing and unpredictable. We turned to experts to learn how long a baby's nap should be and tips to help them sleep.

There are two words that parents love to hear: nap time. That said, many new parents aren’t usually sure about how long their baby should actually be napping during the day, especially at the early stages.

“Naps in infancy and early childhood are important to protect new learnings and new memories,” says Nichole Levy, CuboAi sleep advisor and certified child sleep and behavior consultant. “As the parts of the brain that consolidate memories develop over time, less frequent opportunities are needed to process and protect these new memories, which means fewer naps as babies get older. Eventually, when they can consolidate all learnings during their nighttime sleep, no further daytime naps are needed.”

That said, many parents still have the question: “How long should a baby’s nap be?” Luckily, this is a common one and sleep experts and pediatricians have some answers. Keep reading to find out the importance of naps, how long a baby's nap should be, and tips for getting your little one to drift off to dreamland.

Why Do Babies Need Naps?

As much as some adults like to take naps, babies on the other hand actually need naps to function and develop.

“Babies simply aren’t designed to tolerate being awake as long as older children,” says Harvey Karp, FAAP, pediatrician and CEO and founder of Happiest Baby. “They’re learning and developing so much in the early days, months, and years, that their little bodies and brains need daytime sleep to bolster their immune system, process new skills and experiences, consolidate their memories, and improve motor development, vocabulary, attention, and mood.”

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, infants between the ages of 4 and 12 months should sleep between 12 to 16 hours each day for optimal health.

Additionally, a baby’s overall health depends on sleep, which gives their small bodies the time to recharge. “Sleep is good for brain development, allowing them to assimilate all the exposures and learning that take place while awake,” says Denise Scott, MD, JustAnswer pediatrician.

Guidelines for Baby Nap Length, By Age

The amount of time a baby needs to sleep varies based on age. To figure out how long your baby should nap, here is some guidance broken down by age.

1 to 3 Months

Newborns between 1 to 3 months old need roughly four to seven hours of nap time per day. It's important to keep in mind that newborns can sleep a lot during the daytime, because they haven't differentiated between day and night sleep just yet. “Newborns take frequent naps, some short and some long,” says Levy. “The focus for newborn naps is keeping short wake times and getting them a lot of sleep.”

4 to 6 Months

At 4 months old, a baby usually can settle into a three-nap routine. “Two of these naps will be longer, restorative naps, while the last nap is a bridge to get them to bedtime,” says Levy.

In terms of specific hours, a baby within this age range should aim to have four to five hours of nap time per day.

7 to 9 Months

According to Levy, usually around 8 months old, babies consolidate into two restorative naps. This generally ends up being between three to four hours total of nap time each day.

1 to 2 Years

Nap time decreases as babies get older, and around this point, babies generally nap between two to three hours per day in a singular nap.

Tips for Helping Your Baby Nap

We’ve all had our moments when we've had trouble falling asleep. For adults, we can usually get up, do an activity, and then try to reset. However, for babies, they are not as able to take direct action to help them nap—that’s where you, the parent or caregiver, needs to step into action.

Create the Right Sleep Environment

Just how you might have trouble falling asleep in bright daylight, your baby likely will as well. “You can set up a room that has blackout curtains and a sound machine to help babies connect sleep cycles and take restorative naps during the day,” says Levy. “That said, this does not mean that every nap for their whole life needs to be in this specific environment."



Try to Establish a Routine

Similarly to developing a bedtime routine, fostering a naptime routine can be beneficial to your baby. “Being consistent with nap and bedtime routines is key, as this sets the tone for sleep,” says Dr. Scott. “Activities such as bathing, rocking, feeding, singing, and laying the baby down before being fully asleep may help.”

Start Your Baby's Nap Before They're Overtired

An overtired baby will likely not fall asleep easily, whether that’s at nap time or nighttime. “Don’t wait for your baby’s sleep cues, like yawning or eye-rubbing, to anticipate a nap. Instead, observe how long your baby tends to be comfortably awake between sleeps—and put them down before you have an overtired baby in your hands,” says Karp.

What to Do When Your Baby Won't Nap

Let's face it: there are some times when your baby just won't nap. Here are some tips for dealing with that inevitable scenario, and how to help your little one relax and doze off peacefully.



Make Sure Your Baby Is Comfortable

If your baby isn’t in the right pajamas or they're feeling too hot, then that can affect how and if they are able to fall asleep. “Adjust the thermostat to be between 68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the ideal temperature for sleep,” says Dr. Karp. “Also, make sure your little one is dressed in breathable cotton to ensure comfort.”

Consider Giving Them a Pacifier

For a baby that won’t nap, you may want to give them a pacifier. “Sucking has the power to lower your baby’s heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels, all of which helps them nap,” says Dr. Karp.

When to Talk to a Health Care Provider

Every baby is different, so if your child is seemingly on a nap strike after a couple of weeks, then you’ll want to consult with a pediatrician or health care provider. They might refer you to a child sleep specialist or provide specific instructions on how to best get your baby to nap that are better suited to their needs.

