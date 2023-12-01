A lonely bull elk has traveled hundreds of miles across Wisconsin searching for love

Wisconsinites have experienced quite a few unique wildlife sightings in 2023. Flamingos, a roseate spoonbill and a cougar have all been seen in the Badger State this year. Now, we bring you the love-seeking elk.

Since mid-September, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received tips through wildlife observation database about this wandering member of the Black River State Forest elk herd, also known as bull elk No. 357. That was his first time outside of the central elk zone, and he's charted quite the fall vacation.

He started east through the woods to Marathon County, hung out in Wausau for a bit, took a quick detour north into Taylor County, headed south again to Wisconsin Rapids and Columbia County and most recently have been hanging out around the Madison area. All in all it amounts to hundreds of miles traveled.

It is uncommon to see elk outside of the two Wisconsin herds in Black River State Forest and up near Hayward and Clam Lake. But this time of year, according to DNR wildlife biologist Cristina Kizewski, some bull elks will venture outside of the herd in search of what we all seek: love — or at least a mate.

A bull elk was captured on a trail camera Oct. 16 near Wisconsin Dells in Sauk County. The animal has since been observed in Adams County, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

"Elk are species of harem breeders where one dominant bull does a majority of the breeding within that group or subgroup. These less dominant bulls will venture out and try to look for breeding opportunities elsewhere," Kizewski told the Journal Sentinel.

Unfortunately, bull elk No. 357 won't have much luck as he's hundreds of miles away from the nearest elk.

"We're not aware of any wild cows residing in the areas that he's been hanging out or traversing, so chances are slim for him," Kizewski said.

Chances are slim, but we do applaud his effort and journey. When you think about it, his combination of traveling for love, taking in the local grazing delicacies and avoiding fall hunters who might mistake him for a white-tailed deer, bull elk No. 357 at least got his own version of an eat, prey, love adventure out of it.

Kizewski did add that hunters should be aware not to mistake white-tailed deer for an elk. Elk tags are given out each year, but only four or five tags are given and the hunt is limited to a a very short window and only allowed in Wisconsin's northern zone.

While similar in that both deer species have similar body types and antlers, there are significant differences between the animals. For example, cows, or female elk, weight 400 to 600 pounds and bulls, males, weight 500 to 800 pounds, which means they are much larger than deer.

The coloration is also different, where elk have a browner mane, darker legs and a pronounced white rump patch.

Additionally, an elks antlers differ from a deers. Elk antlers are much larger and sweep backwards whereas deer antlers might come perpendicular off of their bodies and then shift up.

Elk have been reintroduced in Wisconsin since 1995

Elk, a native species to Wiscosin, were reintroduced in Wisconsin in 1995. Sourced from Michigan, 25 elk were brought into the state in 1995. They settled around Clam Lake, where the population has grown through conservation efforts and the introduction of 150 more elk between 2015 and 2019 to increase the herd size and its genetic diversity.

Some of those 150 from Kentucky were reintroduced to the Black River State Forest to start a second herd in central Wisconsin in 2015, with 23 coming to the area in 2015 and 50 more in 2016.

"The Black River herd has since increased in population estimate each year and we have about a 15 to 17 percent increase in our population for the central zone each year," Kizewski said. "So a pretty thriving population with good cast survival."

The statewide elk population currently sits around 550 between cows, bulls and calves between the two herds.

This year's milestone of more than 500 animals is likely the first time in at least 150 years the state has had this many wild elk.

The state's northern elk herd currently occupies a range of about 400 square miles, according to the DNR. The primary habitat used by the elk consists of aspen and pine forests interspersed with forest openings, as well as lowland conifers in the winter.

