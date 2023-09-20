London theatre: the best musicals and plays to book now

London has a world-leading theatre scene, offering everything from plays, musicals and comedy to immersive and family-friendly entertainment. In the West End, and beyond, you’ll find both beloved long-running shows and cutting-edge new work, featuring A-list actors alongside rising stars.

And, if you’re trying to decide which are the best theatre shows in London to start with, our expert Telegraph critics can help you choose with their incisive reviews. All the latest articles are at Telegraph Theatre.

You can also find discounted tickets on Telegraph Tickets for all of the capital’s best plays and musicals, such as Hamilton, Les Miserables, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and The Book of Mormon.

Check out our top picks of London theatre shows below and get booking.

La Cage aux Folles, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre ★★★★★

La Cage aux Folles - Johan Persson

In a nutshell: “Timothy Sheader’s staging is really just wonderful fun. The ensemble numbers, complete with obligatory wigs, false eyelashes and absurdly high heels, fizz with energy.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 23

Book tickets now

The Effect, National Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Lucy Prebble’s greatest play explores and questions ‘lab-made’ love... in a customary fiery and focused production from Jamie Lloyd which makes the National’s Lyttelton an unexpectedly exciting space.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 23

Book tickets now

A Mirror, Almeida Theatre

In a nutshell: “Jonny Lee Miller is playing a high-ranking official in an unnamed authoritarian country in Sam Holcroft’s electrifying new play, A Mirror. He knew even before he’d finished reading it that he had to do it.” Read the full interview

Booking until: Sept 23

Book tickets now

Punchdrunk: The Burnt City, Royal Arsenal ★★★

In a nutshell: “The closing section features shiver-making, brutal and beautiful scenes recognisable from The Oresteia and a final frenzied dance that transcends time, like a Grecian urn coming to life.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 24

Book tickets now

God of Carnage, Lyric Hammersmith

In a nutshell: Yasmina Reza’s explosive Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy, about two sets of furiously warring parents, is back in this Lyric revival. Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman stars.

Booking until: Sept 30

Book tickets now

Dr Semmelweis, Harold Pinter Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Mark Rylance’s air of conspiratorial jester is to the fore as he cheeks authority and darts his eyes in a fathoming frenzy – his own reputation as a maverick only adding to the cranky charm.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 7

Book tickets now

Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse ★★★★

In a nutshell: “An improbable but huge hit on Broadway, Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s gut-wrenching, blackly comic musical about bipolar disorder is brilliant.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 7

Book tickets now

Anthropology, Hampstead Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: “It’s a cracking premise from American playwright Lauren Gunderson, harnessing zeitgeist topics such as the ways technology increasingly defines our relationships, and the existential threat posed by AI.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 14

Book tickets now

It’s Headed Straight Towards Us, Park Theatre

In a nutshell: British comedy legends Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer have penned this new comedy, which finds new rival actors stuck in a ravine in Iceland after an avalanche strikes. Samuel West and Rufus Hound star.

Booking until: Oct 21

Book tickets now

Mlima’s Tale, Kiln Theatre

In a nutshell: Pulitzer-winning American playwright Lynn Nottage (The Secret Life of Bees, Sweat) tackles the elephant-killing ivory trade in her powerful new drama, directed by Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman).

Booking: Sept 14-Oct 21

Book tickets now

Grease, Dominion Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The evening abounds with infectious delight, above all in We Go Together, which has the amiable delinquents building a dance sequence; it’s silly and sweetly affecting. Just right for the summer.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 28

Book tickets now

As You Like It, Shakespeare’s Globe ★★★★

In a nutshell: “This new production leans into the absurdities, such as Rosalind’s exaggeratedly drawn-on chest hair; it mocks its characters even as it celebrates their freedom to choose who they want to be.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 29

Book tickets now

Pygmalion, Old Vic ★★★

In a nutshell: “Bertie Carvel brings back his high, mannered Miss Trunchbull voice for Henry Higgins... Patsy Ferran makes a delicious meal of the society debut in which Eliza describes her aunt being ‘done in’.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 28

Book tickets now

The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre ★★★★★

The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre

In a nutshell: “This wild, thrilling, go-for-broke, genuinely hilarious musical comedy remains one of the funniest shows in the West End... I’m a believer!” Read the full review

Booking until: Nov 4

Book tickets now

Close Up – The Twiggy Musical, Menier Chocolate Factory

In a nutshell: The ‘face of the 1960s’ becomes a musical star in this new show penned and directed by Ben Elton. Expect some groovy tunes and an inspirational journey to the top.

Booking until: Nov 18

Book tickets now

Portia Coughlan, Almeida Theatre

In a nutshell: Carrie Cracknell directs this revival of Marina Carr’s modern Irish classic, about a woman tormented by her past. Alison Oliver (the BBC’s Conversations with Friends ad Best Interests) stars.

Booking: Oct 10-Nov 18

Book tickets now

Mandy Patinkin in Concert

In a nutshell: From starring in Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals to The Princess Bride and Homeland, American actor Mandy Patinkin is a force of nature – as his electrifying solo concert amply illustrates.

Booking: Nov 7-19

Book tickets now

Private Lives, Ambassadors Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge give Noel Coward a wintry poignancy in this fizzing revival... The marvellously queenly Hodge wields her crisp diction like a scalpel.” Read the full review

Booking until: Nov 25

Book tickets now

The Little Big Things, @sohoplace ★★★

In a nutshell: “There’s much to admire in this musical, based on rugby star Henry Fraser’s memoir, from its inclusive spirit to its harnessing of big emotions.” Read the full review

Booking: Sept 2-Nov 25

Book tickets now

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Noel Coward Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Young and old alike will be entranced by this illusion-packed Neil Gaiman adaptation... This is British theatre at full gut-busting tilt and at its gob-smacking best.” Read the full review

Booking: Oct 11-Nov 25

Book tickets now

The Interview, Park Theatre

In a nutshell: Jonathan Maitland shares his insight into the infamous 1995 BBC interview between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir via this provocative new play.

Booking: Oct 27-Nov 25

Book tickets now

The Mousetrap, St Martin’s Theatre

In a nutshell: The longest-running play in the world, Agatha Christie’s fiendish murder mystery has been bamboozling audiences since 1952. Can you match wits with the Queen of Crime and figure out whodunit?

Booking until: Nov 25

Book tickets now

Flowers for Mrs Harris, Riverside Studios ★★★

In a nutshell: “Richard Taylor’s score – a mix of sung-through dialogue and classy counter harmonies – is as light as whipped cream... As Mrs Harris arrives in Paris, the story takes on a fairy tale quality.” Read the full review

Booking: Sept 30-Nov 26

Book tickets now

Clyde’s, Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: Lynette Linton directs the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage. It’s set in the kitchen of a Pennsylvania truck stop, where ex-cons hope to find a second chance.

Booking: Oct 13-Dec 2

Book tickets now

Frank and Percy, The Other Palace

In a nutshell: Ian McKellen and Roger Allam star in Ben Weatherill’s gentle comedy about an unexpected relationship forming between two men, directed by Sean Mathias.

Booking: Sept 8-Dec 3

Book tickets now

Noises Off, Theatre Royal Haymarket ★★★★

In a nutshell: “At the centre of the trouser-dropping, door-slamming mayhem is national treasure Felicity Kendal, adorably on song... Michael Frayn’s farce combats the winter blues with its Saharan-strength warmth.” Read the full review

Booking: Sept 27-Dec 16

Book tickets now

Lyonesse, Harold Pinter Theatre

In a nutshell: Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James lead Penelope Skinner’s new play Lyonesse, about a reclusive actress suddenly reappearing and telling her story to a young film executive ahead of a comeback.

Booking: Oct 17-Dec 23

Book tickets now

Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York), Kiln Theatre

In a nutshell: This new British musical by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan sees an opposites-attract Brit and American thrown together at a family wedding (shades of Richard Curtis?). Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift star.

Booking: Nov 9-Dec 23

Book tickets now

Magic Mike Live, Hippodrome Casino

Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino

In a nutshell: “‘I wanted to create a space where men really listened to women,’ says creator Channing Tatum. What emerges is undoubtedly entertaining and one of the best fun nights London has to offer.” Read the full article

Booking until: Dec 31

Book tickets now

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre

In a nutshell: “This bravura event, boosted by a 25-piece orchestra, reminded us of Sondheim’s extraordinary legacy and whet the appetite for the countless creatively daring British productions to come.” Read the full review

Booking: Sept 16-Jan 6, 2024

Book tickets now

The Witches, National Theatre

In a nutshell: Could this be the new Matilda? Roald Dahl’s wicked tale gets the musical treatment, adapted by Lucy Kirkwood (Olivier Award winner for Chimerica) and Dave Malloy (the Tony-winning Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Booking: Nov 7-Jan 6, 2024

Book tickets now

Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre

In a nutshell: Former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger tackles the almighty role of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical take on this classic Hollywood noir. Jamie Lloyd directs.

Booking: Sept 21-Jan 6, 2024

Book tickets now

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre - Matt Crockett

In a nutshell: “The exposing of the dark, corrupt heart of Oz and the trumpeting of the need for tolerance strikes a chord. Beneath the glitter there’s an important story.” Read the full article

Booking until: Jan 7, 2024

Book tickets now

Dear England, Prince Edward Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Gripping drama that valuably glances at the confusions of our wider national story... Joseph Fiennes makes Gareth Southgate seem almost like Shakespeare’s inheritor, weaving dreams for us all.” Read the full review

Booking until: Oct 9-Jan 13, 2024

Book tickets now

Crazy for You, Gillian Lynne Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “This opulent revival of the Thirties golden oldie is a care-banishing elixir; one which might just restore your faith in humanity too... Charlie Stemp is worth the price of admission alone.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 20, 2024

Book tickets now

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre ★★★★

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre - Matt Crockett

In a nutshell: “It’s awash with sure-footed dance: sensuous, fleet and duly delivering those signature can-can moves in a riot of petticoat lifting and high-kicking... Hedonistic spectacle and a dash of fairy-tale romance.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 20, 2024

Book tickets now

Backstairs Billy, Duke of York’s Theatre

In a nutshell: Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans star in Marcelo Dos Santos’ new play about the 50-year relationship between the Queen Mother and her loyal servant William “Billy” Tallon. Michael Grandage directs.

Booking: Oct 27-Jan 27, 2024

Book tickets now

The Homecoming, Young Vic

In a nutshell: Matthew Dunster directs this revival of Harold Pinter’s unnerving play about the power struggle between a brutish family and a new wife.

Booking: Nov 27-Jan 27, 2024

Book tickets now

Rock ‘n’ Roll, Hampstead Theatre

In a nutshell: “Tom Stoppard granted the rights to his 2006 modern classic, which traces the counter-cultural resistance to Soviet rule in Czechoslovakia from the 1960s to the fall of the Berlin Wall, as a gesture of support to the theatre.” Read the full article

Booking: Dec 6-Jan 27, 2024

Book tickets now

Jersey Boys, Trafalgar Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Not only does Luke Suri nail Frankie Valli’s eerily beatific falsetto, sweet and delicate as spun sugar, he also gives him a hot-headed volatility... His livewire musical performances are blistering.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 28, 2024

Book tickets now

ABBA Voyage, ABBA Arena ★★★★

ABBA Voyage at the ABBA Arena - Raj Valley / Alamy

In a nutshell: “It’s a mind-blowing hi-tech celebration of some of the greatest pop music ever made, delivered as if you are up close and personal with legendary superstars...albeit in a virtual spaceship in another dimension.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jan 29, 2024

Book tickets now

Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse

In a nutshell: David Tennant tackles the title role of Shakespeare’s psychological tragedy for the first time, directed in this new Donmar production by Max Webster. Cush Jumbo is his Lady M.

Booking: Dec 8-Feb 10, 2024

Book tickets now

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Watching the show alongside my rapt children, I was struck by how much it succeeds in speaking to the heart rather than the head... A deeply felt celebration of life.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Book tickets now

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “An Anglo-American triumph. It combines the aesthetic finesse of British director Phyllida Lloyd with the political instincts of Memphis-born, Olivier-nominated playwright Katori Hall.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Book tickets now

Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Thanks to video and illusionist wizardry, the steam-spouting DeLorean skids into view from nowhere and takes off over the stalls, achieving a kind of 3D Hollywood magic... A feelgood triumph.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 11, 2024

Book tickets now

Hamnet, Garrick Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: “How does Maggie O’Farrell’s finely researched domestic drama land on stage? Pretty forcefully, I’d say... Madeleine Mantock exudes an air of otherworldliness as the seer-like Agnes.” Read the full review

Booking: Sept 30-Feb 17, 2024

Book tickets now

Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “What this inspired musical about the 1943 wartime deception has in winning spades is a Pythonesque delight in irreverence that doesn’t short-change the intellect.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 24, 2024

Book tickets now

Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory

In a nutshell: Stephen Sondheim’s ambitious musical is set in 19th-century Japan, as American ships open up the nation to the rest of the world. It’s seldom performed, but features some of the composer’s most gorgeously evocative songs.

Booking: Nov 25-Feb 24, 2024

Book tickets now

Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Nicholas Hytner’s box of tricks, the Bridge, unleashes the show all around you if you’re one of the 380 punters standing in the thick of it... It’s an extravaganza that explodes every which way.” Read the full review

Booking until: Feb 24, 2024

Book tickets now

The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “It’s the slew of coups de théâtre, the no-nonsense pacing and the gorgeous spectacles that make this tale of a disfigured man of musical genius lurking beneath the Paris Opera House so effective.” Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 1, 2024

Book tickets now

The Enfield Haunting, Ambassadors Theatre

In a nutshell: Catherine Tate and David Thelfall will star in Paul Unwin’s spooky new West End play based on a real-life poltergeist event from the 1970s.

Booking: Nov 30-Mar 2, 2024

Book tickets now

Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “In its density and epic ambition, its mixture of high-powered ideas and gut-wrenching emotions, it’s a show that feels lastingly revolutionary.” Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

Book tickets now

Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre ★★★★★

Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre - Danny Kaan

In a nutshell: “Lin-Manuel Miranda does things with rap so nifty that even people who hate rap will relent, and he keeps shifting tempo and mood, a magpie maestro: here a nod to Gilbert and Sullivan, there a hint of Kander and Ebb.” Read the full review

Booking until: Mar 2, 2024

Book tickets now

The King and I, London Palladium ★★★★

In a nutshell: “The whole affair is a satisfying blend of bombast and subtlety. Many of the songs remain transcendently lovely, chief among them that invitation to madly polka, Shall We Dance?.” Read the full review

Booking: Jan 20-Mar 2, 2024

Book tickets now

My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Totoro is magnificently humongous with a mighty, reverberating growl, wicked smile, lumbering walk and bouncy castle of a fluffy tum. The wow-factor of his spectacular appearances is worth the price of admission alone.” Read the full review

Booking: Nov 21-Mar 23, 2024

Book tickets now

The Motive and the Cue, Noel Coward Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “It’s a pleasure to report that the evening is a palpable hit. This is a witty, deft, touching evocation of a fascinating, fraught encounter that captures the mood of those times.” Read the full review

Booking until: Dec 9-Mar 23, 2024

Book tickets now

Macbeth, Dock X

In a nutshell: Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma team up for this experimental production in custom-built spaces, from Liverpool to London’s Surrey Quays Road. Simon Godwin directs and Emily Burns adapts.

Booking: Feb 10-Mar 23, 2024

Book tickets now

King Lear, Almeida Theatre

In a nutshell: Danny Sapani stars as Lear in Shakespeare’s great tragedy. Following her hit production of Macbeth with James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan, Yaël Farber returns to the Almeida to direct.

Booking: Feb 8-Mar 30, 2024

Book tickets now

An Enemy of the People, Duke of York’s Theatre

In a nutshell: Matt Smith makes his West End debut in Thomas Ostermeier’s punchy – and sharply contemporary – reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s fable An Enemy of the People.

Booking: Feb 6-Apr 6, 2024

Book tickets now

Othello, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

In a nutshell: Enter the Globe’s intimate candlelit playhouse (which is celebrating its 10th anniversary) for an atmospheric production of Shakespeare’s great tragedy, directed by Ola Ince.

Booking: Jan 19-Apr 13, 2024

Book tickets now

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Theatre Royal Haymarket

In a nutshell: Sarah Snook, aka Shiv Roy in Succession, plays all 26 roles in this tour-de-force solo version of Osar Wilde’s enduring tale. Kip Williams, artistic director of Sydney Theatre Company, directs.

Booking until: Jan 23-Apr 13, 2024

Book tickets now

The Duchess of Malfi, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

In a nutshell: Rachel Bagshaw directs John Webster’s seminal revenge tragedy in the Globe’s candlelit indoor space, 10 years after this play about a woman in a male-dominated world opened the Sam Wanamaker.

Booking: Feb 17-Apr 14, 2024

Book tickets now

Nachtland, Young Vic

In a nutshell: Patrick Marber directs Marius von Mayenburg’s compelling satire about the discovery of painting by a man who became a Nazi – which then ripples out into marital discord and fraught debates around Germany’s inheritance.

Booking: Feb 20-Apr 20, 2024

Book tickets now

Six, Vaudeville Theatre ★★★★★

Six at the Vaudeville Theatre

In a nutshell: “Six is a marvellous show, dripping with invention and intelligence, and one which brings not just happiness in the moment but hope for the future of the British musical.” Read the full review

Booking until: Apr 28, 2024

Book tickets now

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “British theatre hasn’t known anything like it for decades and I haven’t seen anything directly comparable in all my reviewing days... It raises the benchmark for family entertainment.” Read the full review

Booking until: May 19, 2024

Book tickets now

Mrs Doubtfire, Shaftesbury Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Never doubt I love Mrs Doubtfire, the feelgood but not fluffy-minded musical that has pitched up at the newly made-over Shaftesbury Theatre... A sure-fire hit, my dears.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jun 2, 2024

Book tickets now

Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane ★★★

In a nutshell: “The show details the growing chasm of estrangement between the siblings and between Elsa and her inner self: witness the meltingly lovely, achingly mournful ballad about repression, Dangerous to Dream.” Read the full review

Booking until: June 2024

Book tickets now

MJ The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

In a nutshell: This hit Broadway musical telling the story of Michael Jackson features a book by Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and is directed/choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Tony-winning star Myles Frost reprises his lead role.

Booking: Mar 6-Jun 22, 2024

Book tickets now

Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “An absolute knockout... With its combination of all-encompassing decadent beauty and thunderous moral force, there’s simply nothing else in town quite like it.” Read the full review

Booking until: Jun 29, 2024

Book tickets now

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre

In a nutshell: Netflix’s nostalgic sci-fi mega-hit comes to the stage, in a new story set in the world of 1950s Hawkins, Indiana, co-written by Jack Thorne and directed by Stephen Daldry.

Booking: Nov 17-Jun 30, 2024

Book tickets now

Spirited Away, London Coliseum

In a nutshell: The acclaimed stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s animation masterpiece, directed by John Caird (Les Miserables), transfers from Japan to the Coliseum. Could this match the success of My Neighbour Totoro?

Booking: Apr 30-Jul 20, 2024

Book tickets now

Sister Act, Dominion Theatre ★★★

In a nutshell: “Beverley Knight is a class act... The musical’s shrewd creative stroke is to shift the action to the 1970s, so that it is pounding with soul and disco music.” Read the full review here

Booking: Mar 15-Aug 31, 2024

Book tickets now

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre ★★★★

Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre - Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

In a nutshell: “Phyllida Lloyd’s slick production is still a tremendous crowd-pleaser... Buoyed by Abba’s enduring brilliance, it’s a welcome shot of pure sunshine.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 28, 2024

Book tickets now

Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Not just a whodunit, but a wheredunit... Agatha Christie’s bravura twisty plotting is still second to none. Combined with the inspired use of an historic location, it’s criminally entertaining.” Read the full review

Booking until: Sept 29, 2024

Book tickets now

The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Boy does it hit the funny bone. The audience is bludgeoned with a succession of sight gags, mistimed lines, misplaced props and collapsing scenery that creates a rising tide of hysteria.” Read the full review

Booking until: Nov 3, 2024

Book tickets now

Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Matthew Warchus’s thrilling, warm-hearted production, exuberantly designed by Rob Howell and with pin-sharp choreography by Peter Darling, constantly combines comedy with a sense of wonder.” Read the full review

Booking until: Dec 15, 2024

Book tickets now

Frequently asked questions

How do I find what’s on in the West End?

London has a fantastic mix of long-running shows, like Wicked, Matilda and The Play That Goes Wrong, and new productions. We will be constantly updating this page with top picks for the best London musicals and plays from our critics, so keep checking back to see all of the latest reviews and recommendations of upcoming theatre shows.

You can also find a range of reviews, interviews and preview features at Telegraph Theatre.

How much is the average West End ticket?

West End ticket prices vary depending on the seating and the venue. You can usually find some cheap ticket for London shows from around £20, up to £60 for seats closer to the stage, and then some premium pricing of £100 or more for the very best seats in the house. However, there are also great West End discounts to be found – check out Telegraph Tickets for all the current London ticket deals.

What are the newest West End shows?

Some of the latest additions to London’s West End include the acclaimed stage adaptation of A Little Life, starring James Norton; British wartime musical Operation Mincemeat; and the glorious toe-tapping musical Crazy For You. Book tickets for all the best new shows now.

Can I change the date/time of my theatre show ticket?

Many theatres have a policy whereby once you’ve booked a ticket, you cannot cancel it or change it to another date. However, it does vary: some venues are able to be more flexible about this, especially if it’s a sold-out show. Check the terms and conditions on the website where you booked, or call the box office.

What is the best way to travel to the theatre?

If you’re seeing a show in the West End, the easiest way to get to the theatre is usually by public transport. Traffic tends to get very busy in the centre of London, especially around rush hour. There are numerous Tube stations close to West End theatres, such as Charing Cross, Leicester Square, Piccadilly and Tottenham Court Road, servicing Tube lines like the Central, Piccadilly, Northern and Jubilee. Visit the TfL website to plan your route. You can also try buses (although they’re slower moving at rush hour), or if the weather is pleasant, walking or cycling.

Can I bring my child to a theatre performance not specifically for children?

Many shows have specific age recommendations and won’t admit younger children – you can find that information in our family theatre guide or on booking websites for productions, like Telegraph Tickets. Those recommendations are made based on the content and any potentially scary, disturbing or mature elements. However, each child is different, so it’s also up to parents to decide whether their child can cope with a particular show. Think about the story, the production elements (like loud noises), and the length – even adults may struggle with longer shows!

Do theatre performances have age ratings?

Yes, they do. Just like films, theatre shows have recommended age ratings – normally suggesting a minimal age for audience members, like 6+, and asking that any children by accompanied by adults. We’ve got age recommendations for all family-friendly shows in our family theatre guide and on the Telegraph Tickets booking site, and you can also find that information on individual theatre websites or by calling the box office.

How do I book theatre tickets for a large group of people?

Lots of theatre websites will offer help and advice for group bookings – some even have dedicated box office phone lines. In fact, it can be a great way to get a good deal on tickets or to book cheap tickets for big shows. Plus it’s fun to do a group outing with lots of friends or family members. Check out all the latest shows that would suit group bookings on Telegraph Tickets.

What items can’t I bring to the theatre?

Nearly all theatres, particularly in the West End, operate bag checks on entry. Security officials will be checking for any dangerous items – so potential weapons or other sharp objects, fireworks or pyrotechnics, or hazardous substances. Most also prohibit you from bringing in drugs or alcohol, and some prefer you not to bring in outside food or drink (other than sealed bottles of water), since they provide both in the theatre. Some venues also ask you not to bring large bags. You can find the latest information on theatre websites.

Can I still watch the performance if I am late?

Generally yes – ushers will tend to wait until an appropriate time in the production, like a scene change, to show you to your seats. If you’re really late, some theatres might ask you to watch the remainder of that first half on a screen just outside the auditorium, and then you can enter after the interval. If you are on time but your companion is running late, you should be able to leave their ticket with the box office.

What is the difference between stalls, grand circle and dress circle seats?

Stalls tickets mean you are seated on the ground level of the theatre, with seats beginning right next to the stage and extending to the back. These tend to be the more expensive tickets, since you’re closest to the action. The dress circle is one level up. Seats here are usually a bit cheaper, but you can still get a great view from the dress circle: it tends to extend over the back half of the stalls, and it’s particularly good for something like a musical with big song-and-dance numbers since you have an aerial view of the whole stage.

The grand circle is another level up, so this is usually where you find the cheap tickets. However, grand circle seats can be a great deal – you might not have the best sightlines, but you still feel like part of the show, and for less. So, if you want the best guaranteed seats, central stalls or near the front of the dress circle is best. But if you’re looking for cheap tickets, grand circle is a good pick.

