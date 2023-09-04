London: One of 'world's largest' diamonds goes on display

The exhibition is the largest of 67-year-old Wallace Chan's work in Europe, honouring the artist's 50-year career

An exhibition starring one of the largest cut black diamonds in the world has opened in London.

Wallace Chan: The Wheel Of Time is being held at Christie's auction house in King Street to honour the 67-year-old artist's 50-year career.

Among the work on show is the Legend Of The Colour Black, a black diamond shoulder brooch sculpture.

The centre stone of the piece is one of the largest known cut black diamonds in the world, weighing 312.24 carats.

A notable piece in the exhibition is The Joy Of Life brooch, featuring a butterfly comprised of sapphires, diamonds, pearls and titanium.

The exhibition is said to be the largest of Chan's work in Europe, and features 150 pieces of his jewellery, alongside six titanium sculptures.

Its title serves as a metaphor for the artist's labour-intensive working process, requiring meticulous attention to detail and embracing Chinese aesthetics, Christie's said.

The majority of the pieces on display, created during the past five decades, are on loan from many of Chan's international collectors.

Among the work is the Legend Of The Colour Black, a black diamond shoulder brooch sculpture

"In the blink of an eye, half a century has flown by," Chan previously said.

"Time is an eternal wheel that rotates for infinity with neither beginning nor end. In the creative process, time is a theme so intangible, yet omnificent."

The free exhibition will be open until 10 September.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk