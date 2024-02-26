This London Home's Kitchen Has Simply Stunning Marble Counters and Backsplash

Living room with satin purple couch near a marble table
Teal living room with purple satin couch, marble coffee table, and golden geographic ceiling light
A living room with a large TV transiting into a teal kitchen with golden hardware.
A dining room with a satin bench, green chairs and wooden chairs.
A bar cart next to a plant and a wooden shelf below a framed art piece.
Kitchen with green cabinets, marble island, and dining area.
Kitchen with green cabinets, marble island, and large skylights.
Marble backsplash below a shelf with green glasses.
A glass and wooded office desk with iMac and yellow chair.
Built-in bookcase with large cabinets
Bedroom with floral wallpaper and decorative pillows.
Bedroom with dark blue walls, geometric side lights, and decorative pillows.
Bedroom with a view of the bathroom and reading nook both with skylights.
A reading nook with green walls and a fuzzy blanket.

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: House

LOCATION: London, England

STYLE: Glam, Modern, Parisian

BEDROOMS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 1400

“When we first stepped foot into this house, we had already unknowingly fallen in love with the neighborhood — handsome streets leading to acres of parkland, a London-esque pub and a charming florist nearby,” begins Natasha, who (along with her partner, Andrew) has owned this 1400-square-foot South West London house for three years.

Dweller poses for a portrait in their kitchen.

“The house was a blank canvas, bursting with unrealized potential and we relished the opportunity to put our mark firmly on it,” Natasha writes. “The sweet outdoor space — which was carpeted with AstroTurf, not a living organism in sight — tugged at my inner aspiring gardener heartstrings, which had missed a garden, as I grew up with one.”

Bedroom with floral wallpaper and decorative pillows.

“Being steadfast foodies, we grimaced slightly as we realized we’d have to endure a small galley kitchen for a while, which was crying out for a renovation. I made it my mission to ensure we made this house ours as we nervously went into sealed bids. The stars must have been aligned, as we received news in disbelief that fateful day — the house was ours!”

Teal living room with purple satin couch, marble coffee table with door open and showing a bathroom.

“We renovated the ground floor of our home, creating an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room,” Natasha explains. “This is our first house, so we really had fun selecting materials and client supply items. We instructed the building contractors in Autumn 2021 and started the renovation in January 2022. The extension was complete at the end of March/early April 2022.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

  • Living Room — Farrow and Ball “Green Smoke” walls, “New White” ceiling

  • Kitchen — Dulux “Brilliant White”

  • Reception Room — Zoffany “Serpentine”

  • Primary/Loft Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Hague Blue”

  • Primary Bathroom — Farrow and Ball “Green Smoke”

  • First-Floor Bathroom — Farrow and Ball “Charleston Gray”

LIVING ROOM

  • Chandelier — Jonathan Adler

  • Globo Lamp — Jonathan Adler

  • Herringbone Flooring — 3Oak Flooring

  • Marble Coffee Table — West Elm

  • Sofa — Sofas and Stuff

  • Console — West Elm

  • Scalloped Wall Mirror — Amber Lewis x Anthropologie

  • Sconces — Pooky Lighting

  • Switches — Dowsing and Reynolds

DINING ROOM

  • Dining Table — Swoon

  • Dining Chairs — Gubi

  • Wall Sconces — Soho Home

  • Banquette — OKA

  • Roof Light — Britelux

KITCHEN

  • Marble — Calacatta Viola

  • Tap — deVOL

  • Oven and Microwave — Neff

  • Induction Hob — Neff

  • Wall Brackets — deVOL

  • Gold Striped Jug — Matilda Goad

  • Coffee Machine — John Lewis

  • Pull Handles — deVOL

  • Sink — Shaws of Darwen

  • Kettle — Alessi

  • Sliding Doors — Urban and Grey

BEDROOMS

  • Guest Bedroom Wallpaper — Thibaut

  • Wavy Lampshade — Munro and Kerr x A Considered Space

  • Bedside Tables — Antique

  • Main Bedroom Sconces — Jonathan Adler

  • Blinds — Bespoke

Floral wallpaper in bathroom with a modern toilet

BATHROOM

  • Primary Bathroom Mirror — John Lewis

  • Basket — H&M Home

  • Bathroom Wallpaper — John Derrian x Designers Guild “Rose Sepia”

Thanks, Natasha and Andrew!

