This London Home's Kitchen Has Simply Stunning Marble Counters and Backsplash

When asked about their biggest challenge, Natasha says it was definitely "carrying out a renovation in the Winter months whilst at one point having a hole in the back of our home was interesting!"

"At times we wore coats in our living room and we had a microwave and a plug-in wok to cook our dinners which made us get creative with our meals."

"It was a noisy few months but our builders completed the whole project in 35 working days, working a half day every Saturday so the project motored on," she continues.

When it came to decorating the home after the remarkable reno, Natasha says she believes in "staying true to what you love in design and following your instincts."

"I find myself drawn to natural materials and their organic nature — wooden flooring, marble worktops, and limestone tiling — I love the honesty of these organic materials; they feel timeless and possess inherent beauty, hence I incorporated them all into our kitchen living room renovation," she continues.

"Combining modern and beautiful furniture on a backdrop of natural materials and styling with older items or accessories is harmonizing for me."

Natasha says that she and Andrew's proudest DIY is all the design work they did themselves. "Andrew and I designed our entire kitchen and living room ourselves which we are proud of having not designed anything before!"

"I had a clear idea about what I wanted for the kitchen, wanting a long island, open marble shelving, a light-filled space and a designated dining area," she continues.

"I love the color green so our kitchen cabinetry was never going to be any other color!"

"Brass fixtures and fittings just elevate the kitchen and give it a stylish yet timeless aesthetic," Natasha also describes.

The light in their kitchen is also well thought out. "We opted for fewer but larger roof lights which was a great decision. We wanted sliding doors and not bifolds as we liked the sleekness of it, choosing slim frames to maximize the view of the garden," Natasha writes.

Something unique about their home: "No one suspects it but our washing machine and dishwasher are incorporated into our island, hidden away but endlessly practical!"

It's probably not a surprise that the Calacatta Viola marble on the kitchen island and backsplash are one of Natasha's favorite elements.

"Second would be our aged brass tap from Perrin and Rowe and third, our herringbone wooden flooring in dark wood."

"Be true to yourself and choose materials and furniture that you inherently love," Natasha begins to advise.



and the wavy lampshade is a Munro and Kerr x A Considered Space collaboration. They are on top of antique bedside tables.

The guest bedroom wallpaper is from Thibaut and the wavy lampshade is a Munro and Kerr x A Considered Space collaboration. They are on top of antique bedside tables.

The primary loft bedroom is painted in Farrow and Ball's "Hague Blue."

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: House

LOCATION: London, England

STYLE: Glam, Modern, Parisian

BEDROOMS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 1400

“When we first stepped foot into this house, we had already unknowingly fallen in love with the neighborhood — handsome streets leading to acres of parkland, a London-esque pub and a charming florist nearby,” begins Natasha, who (along with her partner, Andrew) has owned this 1400-square-foot South West London house for three years.

“The house was a blank canvas, bursting with unrealized potential and we relished the opportunity to put our mark firmly on it,” Natasha writes. “The sweet outdoor space — which was carpeted with AstroTurf, not a living organism in sight — tugged at my inner aspiring gardener heartstrings, which had missed a garden, as I grew up with one.”

“Being steadfast foodies, we grimaced slightly as we realized we’d have to endure a small galley kitchen for a while, which was crying out for a renovation. I made it my mission to ensure we made this house ours as we nervously went into sealed bids. The stars must have been aligned, as we received news in disbelief that fateful day — the house was ours!”

“We renovated the ground floor of our home, creating an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room,” Natasha explains. “This is our first house, so we really had fun selecting materials and client supply items. We instructed the building contractors in Autumn 2021 and started the renovation in January 2022. The extension was complete at the end of March/early April 2022.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

Living Room — Farrow and Ball “Green Smoke” walls, “New White” ceiling

Kitchen — Dulux “Brilliant White”

Reception Room — Zoffany “Serpentine”

Primary/Loft Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Hague Blue”

Primary Bathroom — Farrow and Ball “Green Smoke”

First-Floor Bathroom — Farrow and Ball “Charleston Gray”

LIVING ROOM

Chandelier — Jonathan Adler

Globo Lamp — Jonathan Adler

Herringbone Flooring — 3Oak Flooring

Marble Coffee Table — West Elm

Sofa — Sofas and Stuff

Console — West Elm

Scalloped Wall Mirror — Amber Lewis x Anthropologie

Sconces — Pooky Lighting

Switches — Dowsing and Reynolds

DINING ROOM

Dining Table — Swoon

Dining Chairs — Gubi

Wall Sconces — Soho Home

Banquette — OKA

Roof Light — Britelux

KITCHEN

Marble — Calacatta Viola

Tap — deVOL

Oven and Microwave — Neff

Induction Hob — Neff

Wall Brackets — deVOL

Gold Striped Jug — Matilda Goad

Coffee Machine — John Lewis

Pull Handles — deVOL

Sink — Shaws of Darwen

Kettle — Alessi

Sliding Doors — Urban and Grey

BEDROOMS

Guest Bedroom Wallpaper — Thibaut

Wavy Lampshade — Munro and Kerr x A Considered Space

Bedside Tables — Antique

Main Bedroom Sconces — Jonathan Adler

Blinds — Bespoke

BATHROOM

Primary Bathroom Mirror — John Lewis

Basket — H&M Home

Bathroom Wallpaper — John Derrian x Designers Guild “Rose Sepia”

