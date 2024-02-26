This London Home's Kitchen Has Simply Stunning Marble Counters and Backsplash
HOME TYPE: House
LOCATION: London, England
BEDROOMS: 3
SQUARE FEET: 1400
“When we first stepped foot into this house, we had already unknowingly fallen in love with the neighborhood — handsome streets leading to acres of parkland, a London-esque pub and a charming florist nearby,” begins Natasha, who (along with her partner, Andrew) has owned this 1400-square-foot South West London house for three years.
“The house was a blank canvas, bursting with unrealized potential and we relished the opportunity to put our mark firmly on it,” Natasha writes. “The sweet outdoor space — which was carpeted with AstroTurf, not a living organism in sight — tugged at my inner aspiring gardener heartstrings, which had missed a garden, as I grew up with one.”
“Being steadfast foodies, we grimaced slightly as we realized we’d have to endure a small galley kitchen for a while, which was crying out for a renovation. I made it my mission to ensure we made this house ours as we nervously went into sealed bids. The stars must have been aligned, as we received news in disbelief that fateful day — the house was ours!”
“We renovated the ground floor of our home, creating an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room,” Natasha explains. “This is our first house, so we really had fun selecting materials and client supply items. We instructed the building contractors in Autumn 2021 and started the renovation in January 2022. The extension was complete at the end of March/early April 2022.”
Resources
PAINT & COLORS
Living Room — Farrow and Ball “Green Smoke” walls, “New White” ceiling
Kitchen — Dulux “Brilliant White”
Reception Room — Zoffany “Serpentine”
Primary/Loft Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Hague Blue”
Primary Bathroom — Farrow and Ball “Green Smoke”
First-Floor Bathroom — Farrow and Ball “Charleston Gray”
LIVING ROOM
Chandelier — Jonathan Adler
Globo Lamp — Jonathan Adler
Herringbone Flooring — 3Oak Flooring
Marble Coffee Table — West Elm
Sofa — Sofas and Stuff
Console — West Elm
Scalloped Wall Mirror — Amber Lewis x Anthropologie
Sconces — Pooky Lighting
Switches — Dowsing and Reynolds
DINING ROOM
Dining Table — Swoon
Dining Chairs — Gubi
Wall Sconces — Soho Home
Banquette — OKA
Roof Light — Britelux
KITCHEN
Marble — Calacatta Viola
Tap — deVOL
Oven and Microwave — Neff
Induction Hob — Neff
Wall Brackets — deVOL
Gold Striped Jug — Matilda Goad
Coffee Machine — John Lewis
Pull Handles — deVOL
Sink — Shaws of Darwen
Kettle — Alessi
Sliding Doors — Urban and Grey
BEDROOMS
Guest Bedroom Wallpaper — Thibaut
Wavy Lampshade — Munro and Kerr x A Considered Space
Bedside Tables — Antique
Main Bedroom Sconces — Jonathan Adler
Blinds — Bespoke
BATHROOM
Primary Bathroom Mirror — John Lewis
Basket — H&M Home
Bathroom Wallpaper — John Derrian x Designers Guild “Rose Sepia”
Thanks, Natasha and Andrew!
This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.
