Upgrade your gaming setup with accessories from Logitech — 40% off at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Don't be fooled by their serious exteriors: These gaming accessories are ready for play. (Photo: Amazon)

Hot weather is perfect for being outdoors, but sometimes you need a break from all that heat. That's when you can break out your gaming gear for a respite. Well, before you dive in, carefully check your equipment, and be honest about what needs replacing. Gaming is a lot better with a few well-chosen accessories, like the right headset, mouse and keyboard.

You’re probably familiar with the manufacturer Logitech because of its stellar office accessories. Turns out the company makes excellent gamer gear too. And as luck would have it, much of that gear is on sale today at Amazon! Some of our favorites are listed below.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Grab the super-stylish G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse for $30 off

This mouse is so simple, anyone can get started with it in seconds. (Photo: Logitech)

If you’re looking to keep your setup simple, you can’t go wrong with the G303 Shroud. It's a great-looking mouse that's easy on your hands, thanks to its sleek, ergonomic curves. It’s also a great companion for Logitech’s other Lightspeed accessories, so your gamer space can be just as stylish as the rest of your home. Normally, this mouse is $130, but right now you can snag one for just $100.

This mouse has earned a ton of rave reviews at Amazon. One gamer says: "The battery life is phenomenal and the giant skates feel great when moving the mouse over a cloth pad."

$100 $130 at Amazon

Save $35 on the gorgeous G335 headset

This adorable headset is available in white, mint or black. (Photo: Logitech)

Finally, you're going to want a nice comfortable headset that won't break the bank. I've personally found that Logitech makes some of the best around, and the G335 is super affordable. You'll love the stylish shades it comes in, and the headband feels great on your noggin. This is a wired headset, which means no fussing with USB dongles or Bluetooth connections — just plug it in via the trusty 3.5mm port on your device. You can use it with Switch console too!

Story continues

Of course, none of that would matter if it didn't sound great, and one reviewer says it's "exactly what my ears need. I suffer from tinnitus and often struggle to hear mids and highs clearly, but [...] the Logitech is clear as a bell. The sound is rich and crisp, with just enough bass [that] you know it's there but not so much that it becomes overwhelming." They also found the G335 to be super comfortable, adding that "the headset itself is very light. I think I'll be able to wear this for hours a day without fatigue."

The G633 is also popular with parents. One reviewer says: "I got this for my teen who needed a replacement headset for general use, zoom, streaming, music, gaming and chatting with her friends. She likes it! She said it’s comfortable — the headband and ear pads — her friends say they can hear her better, sound is clear/good, mic is convenient to use. She has been using it daily since she opened the box." Seems like she's getting her $45 worth!

$45 $70 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.