Rock your next video call: This 'dummy proof' Logitech webcam is now $25 at Amazon

Believe it or not, this wildly popular webcam is on sale for just $25. (Photo: Logitech)

A silver lining to the extreme clouds of the pandemic has been video calls with family. Out of necessity, we've been Zooming and FaceTiming with relatives on a regular basis. We get the feeling family Zoom calls are here to stay — and that remote work (complete with video-conferencing) is going to remain a big part of life too. For the time being, at least, it's in full force for many office jobs.

And yet, who among us has treated themselves to a decent web cam? Sure, we all bought a Ring Light. Sure, we've tweaked our background. But are you still depending on the camera on your laptop? You deserve better. A good webcam provides much sharper image and sound quality. Translation: You'll look like a million bucks...and your coworkers, friends and family will come through loud and clear.

This is the ideal time to take care of this issue. Right now, Amazon has a superb model on sale: The Logitech C270 Webcam is just $25, down from $50.

Sharp video

The 3-megpixel Logitech C270 Webcam streams high quality HD video at 720p. It has wide viewing angles, and adjusts white levels to give you the best possible light, with minimal shadows. “The picture is very clear and the microphone works great,” raves a five-star reviewer.

The microphone reduces background noise, so those video calls, live streams, meetings and online lessons will sound as good as they look.

“This is an excellent budget webcam. Easy to use and install. Works great with Zoom meetings,” writes another five-star Amazon shopper. “We have two: One for the work computer and one for the kids’.”

Over 8,800 shoppers gave this Logitech webcam perfect reviews. (Photo: Logitech)

Easy setup

The Logitech C270 Webcam couldn’t be easier to get going—all you have to do is clip it to the top of your laptop and plug it into a USB port. It’s compatible with Windows 7 and up, macOS and even Linux laptops and desktops.

“Best webcam! It was plug and play right out of the box, so it’s completely dummy proof. I was up and streaming with my pretty face on YouTube in less than three minutes,” says a satisfied shopper. “Picture looks good too.”

Adds another delighted reviewer: “Much to my surprise, this webcam had a much better picture quality than my old laptop ever had! Nice camera.” Our advice? Grab the gizmo while it's 50 percent off!

